Ascentra awards scholarships to local students

The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded its 2023 scholarships to 15 area student members of the credit union. The recipients were selected to receive $1,000 each to help achieve their academic goals.

Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college; five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to non-traditional students, 19 years and older, planning to attend college or earn an advanced degree and five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students entering vocational school or college with a trade program.

Students can apply every year that they are enrolled in an accredited institution or program.

Traditional scholarship winners include: Kushal Sai Maridu, Bettendorf; Aaliyah Lay, Bettendorf; Katelyn Kiefer, LeClaire; Alex Pauley, Geneseo; and Hailie Shemek, Milan.

Non-traditional or continuing education winners include: Grace Gustafson, Rock Island; Peyton Bytnar, Bettendorf; Emma Porter, Bettendorf; Emma Milder, Clinton; and Isabel Fenner, Blue Grass.

Vocational school or trades program winners include: Isabela Saguilan, East Moline; Daniel Simmons, Bettendorf; Johnathon Creighton, Bolingbrook; James Morley, Bettendorf; and Ashten Huling, Preston.

The competition is announced every October with a deadline of the end of February of the following year. It began in 1997 and has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarships.

To learn more about this year's scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities, visit ascentra.org/scholarships.

Bettendorf student brings home national recognition

Over one hundred students from Iowa high schools attended and competed in a variety of business, entrepreneurship and computer science events at the annual Future Business Leaders of America conference in June at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Charles Silver, Bettendorf, received 7th Place in Impromptu Speaking. Top student winners received national recognition and financial scholarships to help further careers and education.

The annual FBLA conference convenes the best career and technical education (CTE) students in the nation. While there they compete in more than one hundred events, attend learning sessions with industry leaders and elect a national student officer team.

Graduations

Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois

Bettendorf: Austin Hedgren, Anne Walters

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Claire Fields, Peyton Haas, Cole Krueger

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, Georgia

Bettendorf: Shashank Inampudi

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Main Campus

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Kaden Benson

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, New York

Bettendorf: Emily Paul

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Tabatha Baker, Rory Donahue

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Trinity Crothers, Samantha Hutton, Justin Schwallie, Joseph Starr

LeClaire: Cade Lewis

University of Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming

Bettendorf: Olivia Staver

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Allyvia Fogarty, Devin Lentz

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Bettendorf: Easton Necker

President's List

Champlain College

Burlington, Vermont

Bettendorf: Jill Hingtgen

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Dana Johnson, Jenna Marxen

Chancellor's List

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Bri Gartner, Macey McKinnon, Justin Schwallie, Joseph Starr

Dean's List

Anderson University

Anderson, South Carolina

Bettendorf: Camryn Woods

Augustana College

Rock Island, Illinois

Bettendorf: Kaitlyn Anderson, Lauren Beck, Macy Beinborn, Grant Carkner, Carter Duwa, Ella Scales, Olivia Vincent, Kenia Wilson, Rachel Witt

LeClaire: Laurin Baker, McKenna Lewis, Aine Moffit

Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois

Bettendorf: Mya Christensen, Jonathan Duncan

Princeton: Alexander Gickler

College of Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina

Pleasant Valley: Julia Houghton

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, Georgia

Bettendorf: Owen Jones

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Eve Berg, Emma Dennison, Sydney Hanson

Palmer College of Chiropractic, Main Campus

Davenport, Iowa

Bettendorf: Timothy Augspurger, Oliver Brockman, Jeremy Higdon, Arden Pahlman

Rockhurst University

Kansas City, Missouri

Bettendorf: Carly Rolf

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Bettendorf: Sami O Alsheikha

University of Tampa

Tampa, Florida

Bettendorf: Paige Berst, Sydney Dolphin, Aidan Judd

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Dylan Dufloth, Bri Gartner, Claudia Johnson, Macey McKinnon, Justin Schwallie, Joseph Starr

LeClaire: Cade Lewis

Honors List

Concordia University Wisconsin

Mequon, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Madeline Witt

Pleasant Valley: Abby McLeland