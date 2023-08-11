Ascentra awards scholarships to local students
The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded its 2023 scholarships to 15 area student members of the credit union. The recipients were selected to receive $1,000 each to help achieve their academic goals.
Five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college; five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to non-traditional students, 19 years and older, planning to attend college or earn an advanced degree and five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students entering vocational school or college with a trade program.
Students can apply every year that they are enrolled in an accredited institution or program.
Traditional scholarship winners include: Kushal Sai Maridu, Bettendorf; Aaliyah Lay, Bettendorf; Katelyn Kiefer, LeClaire; Alex Pauley, Geneseo; and Hailie Shemek, Milan.
Non-traditional or continuing education winners include: Grace Gustafson, Rock Island; Peyton Bytnar, Bettendorf; Emma Porter, Bettendorf; Emma Milder, Clinton; and Isabel Fenner, Blue Grass.
Vocational school or trades program winners include: Isabela Saguilan, East Moline; Daniel Simmons, Bettendorf; Johnathon Creighton, Bolingbrook; James Morley, Bettendorf; and Ashten Huling, Preston.
The competition is announced every October with a deadline of the end of February of the following year. It began in 1997 and has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarships.
To learn more about this year's scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities, visit ascentra.org/scholarships.
Bettendorf student brings home national recognition
Over one hundred students from Iowa high schools attended and competed in a variety of business, entrepreneurship and computer science events at the annual Future Business Leaders of America conference in June at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Charles Silver, Bettendorf, received 7th Place in Impromptu Speaking. Top student winners received national recognition and financial scholarships to help further careers and education.
The annual FBLA conference convenes the best career and technical education (CTE) students in the nation. While there they compete in more than one hundred events, attend learning sessions with industry leaders and elect a national student officer team.
Graduations
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Bettendorf: Austin Hedgren, Anne Walters
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Claire Fields, Peyton Haas, Cole Krueger
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, Georgia
Bettendorf: Shashank Inampudi
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Main Campus
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kaden Benson
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, New York
Bettendorf: Emily Paul
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Tabatha Baker, Rory Donahue
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Trinity Crothers, Samantha Hutton, Justin Schwallie, Joseph Starr
LeClaire: Cade Lewis
University of Wyoming
Laramie, Wyoming
Bettendorf: Olivia Staver
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Allyvia Fogarty, Devin Lentz
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Bettendorf: Easton Necker
President's List
Champlain College
Burlington, Vermont
Bettendorf: Jill Hingtgen
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Dana Johnson, Jenna Marxen
Chancellor's List
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Bri Gartner, Macey McKinnon, Justin Schwallie, Joseph Starr
Dean's List
Anderson University
Anderson, South Carolina
Bettendorf: Camryn Woods
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
Bettendorf: Kaitlyn Anderson, Lauren Beck, Macy Beinborn, Grant Carkner, Carter Duwa, Ella Scales, Olivia Vincent, Kenia Wilson, Rachel Witt
LeClaire: Laurin Baker, McKenna Lewis, Aine Moffit
Bradley University
Peoria, Illinois
Bettendorf: Mya Christensen, Jonathan Duncan
Princeton: Alexander Gickler
College of Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina
Pleasant Valley: Julia Houghton
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, Georgia
Bettendorf: Owen Jones
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Eve Berg, Emma Dennison, Sydney Hanson
Palmer College of Chiropractic, Main Campus
Davenport, Iowa
Bettendorf: Timothy Augspurger, Oliver Brockman, Jeremy Higdon, Arden Pahlman
Rockhurst University
Kansas City, Missouri
Bettendorf: Carly Rolf
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota
Bettendorf: Sami O Alsheikha
University of Tampa
Tampa, Florida
Bettendorf: Paige Berst, Sydney Dolphin, Aidan Judd
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Dylan Dufloth, Bri Gartner, Claudia Johnson, Macey McKinnon, Justin Schwallie, Joseph Starr
LeClaire: Cade Lewis
Honors List
Concordia University Wisconsin
Mequon, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Madeline Witt
Pleasant Valley: Abby McLeland