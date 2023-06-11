Davenport has confirmed city firefighters and inspectors visited 324 Main St. the day before the building partially collapsed.

In an update Sunday afternoon, the city's chief strategy officer, Sarah Ott, said the Davenport Fire Department had been dispatched to the location around 2:48 p.m. May 27. The six-story building partially collapsed the next day just before 5 p.m.

Work on the building seemed to be following the guidance given by an engineering firm, the update said.

"On May 27, 2023, at approximately 2:48 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to 324 Main St. While on scene, the Davenport Fire Department observed active work occurring and external shoring was in place and observable," the update said. "Later that day, inspectors with the Development and Neighborhood Services Department arrived on scene and determined that the work appeared to be progressing in accordance with the plans and specifications previously submitted by a professional engineer."

According to the update, inspectors observed that external shoring was in place with, "no observable signs of difficulty or bowing in the external shoring."

Work continued on the building that Saturday, May 27, once inspectors left, and throughout the day on Sunday, May 28 — the date of the collapse.

The investigation is ongoing, the update said.

In a second update sent around 7 p.m., Ott said that dismantling of the structure at 324 Main Street is expected to start Monday. After dismantling the building, crews will remove the debris, with the total process expected to take several weeks.

Photos: Attorneys for amputee, spouse, hold news conference on lawsuit after building collapse in Davenport