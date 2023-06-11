Davenport has confirmed city firefighters and inspectors visited 324 Main Street the day before the building partially collapsed.
In an update Sunday afternoon, the city's Chief Strategy Officer, Sarah Ott, said that the Davenport Fire Department had been dispatched to the location around 2:48 p.m. May 27. The six-story building partially collapsed the next day just before 5 p.m.
Work on the building seemed to be following the guidance given by an engineering firm, the update said.
"On May 27, 2023 at approximately 2:48 PM, the Davenport Fire Department was dispatched to 324 Main Street. While on scene, the Davenport Fire Department observed active work occurring and external shoring was in place and observable," the update said. "Later that day, inspectors with the Development and Neighborhood Services Department arrived on scene and determined that the work appeared to be progressing in accordance with the plans and specifications previously submitted by a professional engineer."
According to the update, inspectors observed that external shoring was in place with, "no observable signs of difficulty or bowing in the external shoring."
Work continued on the building that Saturday, May 27, once inspectors left, and throughout the day on Sunday, May 28 — the date of the collapse.
The investigation is ongoing, the update said.
Protestors gather outside Davenport City Hall ahead of the Wednesday city council story.
Photos: Attorneys for amputee, spouse, hold news conference on lawsuit after building collapse in Davenport
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A Davenport Police officer moves a traffic cone off of Harrison Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police vehicles sit parked on Fourth Street at the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A look at the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Workers move dirt to the entrance to The Davenport with construction equipment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Judith Lee, Davenport 8th ward alderwoman, background right, watches on during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks Lexus Berry, right, and her mother, Cherie Berry, before a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry lights a candle before during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A Davenport police officer walks through the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Lawyers representing Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry speak during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart points at The Davenport apartment collapse with Lexus Berry, center, and Cherie Berry, before a news conference near the site of collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, center, kneels after lighting a candle before during a news conference with Eric Russell and Cherie Berry, near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!