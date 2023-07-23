First-time entrant Reid Walker, of DeWitt, won “Best of Show” in the 2023 Outdoor Container Garden contest at the Clinton County Fair.

Walker’s entry also won first place in the category of “most colorful” in the contest sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension-Clinton County.

Following are other winners.

Most colorful: Pat Petersen, second, and Wayne Harbison, third. Both are of DeWitt.

Outstanding use of foliage: Wayne Harbison, first; Bonnie Oliver, Charlotte, second; and Janis Harbison, DeWitt, third.

Succulents: Bev Christiansen, Camanche, first and second, and Janis Harbison, third.

Most unusual container: Walker, first; Wayne Harbison, second and Oliver, third.

Fairy/gnome garden: Elyse Johnson, Preston, first; Bev Christiansen, Camanche, second; and Vicki Johnson, DeWitt, third.

Kids class: Isaac Tague, Grand Mound, first; Brynlee Kiester, Camanche, second; and Warden Spain, Delmar, third.

Kids fairy/gnome garden: Nora Hoeft, DeWitt, first; Avery Peters, Clinton, second; and Kyle Johnson, Preston, third.

In the 4-H Buckets of Blooms contest, Acre Smith won in the “delightfully delicious” category; Regan Landa and Clohe Meyermann won in “colors of the rainbow;” and Jake Peters and Anna Ferguson won in “fantastic foliage.”