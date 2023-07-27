CoraJane Palmer has a need for speed and a passion for winning.

Despite the intense heat on Wednesday, Palmer stayed and looked cool in her sunglasses and wheelchair that was decked out in pink and yellow butterflies. The 10-year-old was among nearly 100 kids that crowded the parking lot of the Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center (GOPEDS) in Bettendorf on Wednesday afternoon.

The children were gathered for the annual GOPEDS version of the Arconic Jr. Bix, which allows pediatric patients to run at their own pace. Genesis Physical Therapist Katie Powers said this year's parking-lot race is the biggest one yet, but the tradition has been going for more than 15 years and started as a way to get kids excited about going downtown.

"This race started many years ago at our clinic, and we originally looked at it as a practice run for the kids that were going to go to the Jr. Bix on Friday night during Bix weekend," Powers said. "We had a lot of kiddos that have some anxiety or their families were unsure of what that environment looked like, so setting up these practice runs at our clinic set the stage for what they would be doing for the big race."

The team this year grew the race to allow for 75 participants but quickly hit that ceiling and allowed for more. Two races were held — a small lap around the drop-off lane in front of the building and a big lap around the entire center.

New this year was sponsorship from the team from the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Race director Michelle Juehring said she reached out to Genesis to offer a partnership that would ensure each participant received a race bib, medal and the beloved Whitey's popsicles at the finish line.

"As a race director, I am so excited that this is being offered," she said. "We were the ones who said, 'Can we be part of this? This is super cool. What you're doing for children and their parents, and the siblings of children who have special needs, what great role modeling and a wonderful opportunity.'"

Just like with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race, the GOPEDS Jr. Bix kicked off with the singing of the national anthem. Doing the honors on Wednesday was 9-year-old Zaiden Scott. When his name was announced, he proudly raised his hand in recognition and finished the anthem to a round of roaring applause. But, it wasn't as easy as it seemed.

"I was so nervous," he said.

His mom, Savonda Oliver, said seeing her son overcome his fear and sing in front of the other kids was heartwarming, because he generally does not like crowds. He sings in the choir at school but rarely by himself.

"I feel very happy," she said, giving her son a hug and a much-needed bottle of water.

With a high of 95 degrees at the start of the race, Juehring said, the kids got the full experience, complete with the July heat that seems to always foreshadow the big race. Watching the kids push through and cross the finish line with smiles makes it all worth it.

"The Jr. Bix allows children of all ages and abilities to participate in the event," she said. "By having this event here, it removes some overwhelming elements of our race, and we are so glad this option is here in place."

Powers said that taking kids downtown comes with a lot of barriers, including transportation. Allowing children to run their own race, with the help they need and in an environment they are familiar with, makes a big difference.

"Sometimes, even though the race offers an adapted lane ... it still can be quite challenging for some families to get down there," Powers said. "Having an opportunity to participate in something in our clinic ... they know this will be a successful trial run."

Kids are allowed to run with a buddy, which can be a family member or therapist. Powers said this helps them feel comfortable in their own environment and eases some of the social anxiety that comes with going downtown during race week.

"It's really a neat experience for kids to compete in community events like a running race. Most races don't have it set up so it's inclusive for everybody," she said. "The fact that the Jr. Bix sets up a special lane so that it's a safe, all inclusive, accepted environment for those kids is really amazing for families and children."

Participating in his first race this year was 3-year-old Lincoln Riley. To beat the heat, he sported a dinosaur hat and matching sunglasses. His dad, Lucas Riley, said he was happy to sign his son up for the run because of how much the Genesis team has helped Lincoln.

"They do so much for him, and now that Bix is involved, it's official," he said.

Jeuhring said watching the kids run is truly inspiring and a great way to bring the entire community together.

"This is phenomenal. I could not be more proud to be part of this community event," she said.