Atlanta Dawn's fingerprints are all over the walls and windows of the Quad-Cities.

If you start looking, you'll see them everywhere. Dawn is among the most sought-after mural artists in the Quad-Cities, painting large-scale wall murals, paintings of live events, and storefront window displays.

A man in a Texaco uniform stands over downtown Davenport on a billboard alongside depictions of historic sites, including the Government Bridge and the Kahl Building. A jazz scene faces the back patio of the Palace Tavern in East Moline. Sea creatures adorn the windows of the Silvis Public Library.

A Día de los Muertos-inspired scene decorates a wall at Davenport's Dam Tacos. Vibrant flowers appear to grow out of the window panes of the Freight House. On the window of the Diner, in particular, which is known for its chicken and waffles menu item, a giant chicken seductively pours syrup over itself on a stack of waffles.

Most recently, at East Moline's Hey Bryan's, Dawn completed a mural 15 feet above the ground, using a boom. It depicts an automobile, railroad, and pigeon, reflecting East Moline's manufacturing roots and Belgian pigeon-racing history.

Her latest work is a mural-in-progress of Mississippi River flora and fauna on a retaining wall for the City of Bettendorf. Passersby can see her finishing the painting, which includes cone flowers, irises, blue heron, and a frog with a dragon fly atop.

It replaces a 1998 mural of Bettendorf's founders, which had seen better days. City officials asked only for a colorful mural with scenes of Mississippi River life, except, no boats or bridges, she said.

As Dawn painted Friday afternoon, motorists slowed down, honked, and yelled out their appreciation for the bright, freshened look.

How it works

She begins each mural commission with a digital mock-up, taking pictures of wall space and digitally painting what the mural will look like to show the customer.

At the Bettendorf retaining wall — about 700 square feet — Dawn power washed and peeled back the paint of the old mural.

After a coat of primer, she used a yellow spray paint to start what she called a "doodle grid" — organic shapes that help her spatial awareness as she paints the design.

"I use random shapes. For this one it was a series of really funny fish and butterflies," she said. "Then I overlay my image on top of it. So, then it shows me where to place my line work when I'm laying out the design."

She paints with Nova Color, a specially ordered mural paint from California that has especially vibrant colors with UV protection. She orders the paint colors for each large project.

Then comes two weeks of painting the final design in the heat of the day.

And she's 25 weeks pregnant with her second child. She painted during her first pregnancy with her daughter two years ago too.

She jokes that, as she was doing mostly window painting two years ago, her son will have more permanent murals to boast were painted while he was present.

A Moline grad

Dawn grew up in the Quad-Cities, graduating from Moline High School in 2011. At the time, she painted with Quad City Arts' mural painting program. She attended Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design but took a break from art and headed west to become, as she described, a "ski bum."

She soon returned to the Quad-Cities, but she credits the travel time with exposing her to public art — community-artist murals and window paintings for storefronts. She thought she could bring more of that back to the Quad-Cities.

She returned and began live painting when the event center, the Rust Belt, in East Moline first opened. She would paint as bands played, then auction them after the show.

But her public art career really took off during the pandemic, when the coronavirus shuttered the restaurant where she was working, and she found herself without a day job.

People started paying her for pet portraits, which she realized were time consuming (each took about a week) and expensive for the everyday family.

She started doing window art — when using hearts or symbols of support for healthcare workers grew popular. Window art, which she said is typically more simple shapes with fun, cartoon-y messaging, she could do more quickly. And her clientele grew.

In the absence of public Christmas festivities in the winter of 2020, the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf hired her to paint downtown window art, she said, to bring some holiday cheer.

Projects kept coming and were getting bigger.

Now, she said, she's booked until October.

Her baby is due on Halloween, so she'll be taking a break this year from Christmas window painting.

Until then, Dawn will stay busy. Next on her list this summer is a mural for a Catholic church in west Davenport, and she's leading a multi-artist mural event during the music festival Alternating Current in downtown Davenport next month.