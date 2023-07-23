The Quad-City Times Bix 7 'Run with the Best' mural will show a fresh face during Saturday's race in Davenport. The high-profile downtown mural at LeClaire and 3rd streets originally was painted in 2010 by Jeff Young, of Young Art & Design, and his wife, Donna Young, owner of Isabell Bloom. "The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is proud to have a small part in the beautification of the city, representing our amazing community event on a year-round basis," said race director Michelle Juehring.
Quad-City Times Bix 7 mural downtown gets fresh face
