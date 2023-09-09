Painting for a Purpose

An upcoming event gives participants a chance to learn to paint while helping area food banks.

First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Avenue, Moline, is hosting "Painting for a Purpose" on Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. The class will be instructed by Beth Peters, who will take participants through painting a pumpkin patch on canvas or a denim tote bag.

All supplies, along with autumn desserts and beverages, will be provided. The cost is $20 a person.

All profits will be donated to local food banks.

There are limited spots for the class, register by calling the church office at (309)764-3517 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.