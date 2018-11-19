Construction for Bettendorf’s new Mark Twain Elementary School only began Oct. 4, but the project is already about $380,000 over budget.
Tom Quinn of Bush Construction told the Bettendorf School Board on Monday night that there were some unexpected factors driving up costs.
“The basis of our design, the basis of our budget, has always been the Grant Wood Elementary School that was recently completed,” Quinn said. “But we’ve learned, by the time that about 75 percent of the construction documents were completed, that the mechanical heating and air conditioning percentages for Mark Twain are considerably larger than what was required for Grant Wood.”
The newly-completed Grant Wood Elementary opened in August. The project cost for Mark Twain was originally estimated at $16.53 million, which puts the $380,000 budget increase at around 2.25 percent higher, for a total of about $16.9 million.
Some of the factors that caused changes from the Grant Wood plans included the number of windows and the curvature of walls to let more sunlight in.
“Until the equipment schedules are really filled out, it’s hard to figure out where we’re at,” Quinn said. “I’d have never guessed that we’d be that much more tonnage than we were. We’re talking about very similar buildings.”
In addition to the added material costs, Quinn said the labor and equipment costs “add up in a heartbeat.”
Quinn said some cuts had been considered, to “shave $180,000,” but these were based on “finishes,” rather than making any major changes to the floor plans.
“We could use some deeper cuts, but the core team came to the conclusion that (with) making any deeper cuts … you wouldn’t get what you wanted,” Quinn said. “Obviously, that’s a very important decision.”
Some of the changes being made included replacing glass with drywall, getting rid of storefront glass, simplifying decorative wood ceilings and having the option for an asphalt parking lot, even though the base bid provides for a concrete one.
“We’re already under construction,” Quinn said. “When you start trying to make major cuts, you usually look at reducing square footage of the building, which is not really possible at this point in time.”
In August, the school board unanimously voted to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and send its students to Mark Twain beginning in 2019, in spite of some community push back against closing the school. With Grant Wood, it will be the second new elementary building in the district in two years.
Despite the changes, Quinn said they were ready to go to bid with the board’s permission.
“We have final construction documents, the bidding documents available to us (Monday) afternoon,” he said. “Our schedule going forward would, with your approval, would be releasing the invitations to bid (Tuesday). … We’ll have bids due on Wednesday, Dec. 19.”