As Davenport moves forward with the construction of a so-far $1.5 million parking lot on the city’s riverfront, officials say the progress represents the starting point of a long-held plan to build up an area considered one of the city's greatest assets.
“It’s been slow, and probably slower than I would’ve liked and probably most of the people of Davenport would’ve liked,” Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, who is the city council’s liaison to the Riverfront Improvement Commission, said of the Main Street Landing project so far. “But the 2014 RiverVision plan was a tall task, and something that’s gonna take a considerable amount of resources.”
The site south of River Drive between Brady and Perry streets, where the Rhythm City Casino’s barge used to be, is now occupied by construction equipment, bordered by fluorescent orange mesh fences. Work there began this summer, and city officials hope this project will be done before the end of construction season.
The parking lot is the first of several undertakings for the area dubbed Main Street Landing, a 10-acre spot along the Mississippi River that opened up after Rhythm City set up on land and its barge sailed downriver. Renderings envision a place fitted with greenery, seating for visitors and extra space to host outdoor events.
Some of the ideas city officials have floated include a spot for fairs, concerts and food trucks to set up shop. Gripp counted the several purposes this section of Main Street Landing could have as an added amenity for Davenport residents, saying it’s something that “can do a lot for the city."
“One day it can be a parking lot, the next day it can host food trucks, on the weekend it can host a festival and then be back again ready on Monday to be a parking lot,” he said. “It’s not just one thing.”
Steve Ahrens, the project and operations director for the city’s riverfront improvement commission, an appointed panel of residents who manage publicly owned riverfront property, agreed with that assessment.
“Creative minds could certainly think of ways to make use of all of that space,” Ahrens said.
Money for the project has come from bonds the city issued to pay for various infrastructure improvements. The first portion of the parking lot project, which has been underway since June, was awarded to Bettendorf-based construction company Hawkeye Paving to lay the initial foundation at a cost of nearly $652,000. Last week, a second contract to do the next round of construction was also awarded to Hawkeye Paving for roughly $824,000.
At the same time, the city is also pursuing federal dollars that could further contribute toward riverfront and downtown expansion plans. Earlier this year, the city asked the U.S. Department of Transportation for $20 million to spend on several downtown projects, about half of which would be earmarked for more Main Street Landing projects.
The federal DOT is scheduled to name grant recipients before December, although those could come sooner with mid-term elections on the horizon. If the grant is approved, the city would have to contribute $4 million in matching funds.
For developing the city’s riverfront, Ahrens said capturing federal money would be “a major shot in the arm,” saying the investment would likely accelerate long-term goals for the area.
As for the cost of the parking lot project, Gripp said it is high, and a full build out for the area is likely to require monetary assistance from federal, state and private sources -- or all three -- to be completed in a reasonable amount of time.
“I mean, if we’re gonna get one crack at Main Street Landing something we’ve been talking about since the 1980s ... it needs to be done with good materials, it needs to be lasting and it needs to have a certain look to it,” Gripp added. “And I think we’ll get that.”
And those investments aim to make a reality of the larger vision the city has for “a lot of great things that the riverfront should be,” Gripp said.