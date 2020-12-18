Cooking fire causes brief evacuation of apartment complex on Emerald Drive

A cooking fire caused a brief evacuation of an apartment complex in the early morning hours Friday.
The Davenport Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 1:32 a.m. Friday and were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex in the 2300 block of Emerald Drive.
When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke in the northwest corner of the complex. Crews were able to enter the apartment and quickly extinguished the fire.
Crews evacuated the upper floors of the complex due to light smoke conditions.
The occupant of the apartment where the fire started was checked by emergency services, refused further medical attention and was displaced. All other occupants were able to return to their apartments.
A release from the fire department said cause of the fire appears to be a cooking fire.
