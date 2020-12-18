 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cooking fire causes brief evacuation of apartment complex on Emerald Drive
topical alert top story

Cooking fire causes brief evacuation of apartment complex on Emerald Drive

{{featured_button_text}}

A cooking fire caused a brief evacuation of an apartment complex in the early morning hours Friday.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 1:32 a.m. Friday and were dispatched to a three-story apartment complex in the 2300 block of Emerald Drive.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke in the northwest corner of the complex. Crews were able to enter the apartment and quickly extinguished the fire.

Crews evacuated the upper floors of the complex due to light smoke conditions.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire started was checked by emergency services, refused further medical attention and was displaced. All other occupants were able to return to their apartments.

A release from the fire department said cause of the fire appears to be a cooking fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dem lawmakers call hacking briefing 'incomplete'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News