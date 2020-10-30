Corey Harrell Jr.'s family pleads for information two years after his killing

Harrell Sr. said he doesn't want to see his son's case grow cold. Leach said Moline police detectives are determined to not let that happen.

"It's never been a cold case in my mind," Leach said. "This is an active investigation and we work it daily.

"And we do receive some information."

Leach said he thinks the shooting of Corey Harrell Jr. was "premeditated and planned" and one of the reasons no one has stepped forward lies with those who killed the 22-year-old.

"I think very dangerous individuals were involved in this and it's high-risk for someone to turn them in," Leach said. "I think these are individuals who are very capable of doing this again. I think we're looking at some very violent people."

Parks said Corey Harrell Jr.'s family is looking at the "horror of silence" as time goes by.

"They morning Corey Junior was killed I was sitting in the basement of the Knox County Courthouse in Galesburg, doing my job (Compliance Officer with the Knox County State's Attorney's office) and Cousin Corey Senior called me," Parks said. "He told me Corey Junior had been shot and was dead.