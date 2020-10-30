Corey Harrell Jr.'s family pleads for information two years after his killing

When most parents and children recall Halloween they think of costumes and smiles and, maybe, cherish the moments holding a little kid's hand before they rang doorbells and sang out for tricks or treats.
Caine Cortez Harrell is not yet 3 years old. He will never know the reassuring feel of his father's hand as he steps to unfamiliar doors and learns the three-word, sing-song phrase that defines a child's Halloween.
And the other people who loved Corey Harrell Jr. will never manage much of a smile during Halloween.
Corey Harrell Jr. was gunned down during the morning hours of Oct. 31, 2018. According to Moline Police detectives, he was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive.
The shooting continued until Harrell was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue and the suspects involved in the incident were last seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue in a black newer model SUV with unknown registration.
Moline police were dispatched to the scene at 10:09 a.m. after reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound on River Drive. At the same time, officers in the police department heard several gunshots. They found Harrell inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department, a short time later.
Harrell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 22 years old and the father of 6-month-old Caine. Two years later there are no suspects in the killing.
Corey Harrell Sr. held a press briefing at 10:09 a.m. Friday, and through family spokesman Tyson Parks III announced a remembrance walk to be held at 10:09 a.m. Saturday. It will start in Moline City Hall's west parking lot and proceed around the block.
During the press event Moline Det. Jon Leach confirmed Crime Stoppers has renewed a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The reward is $10,000 — and has been as high as $20,000.
Though he rarely speaks with media, Corey Harrell Sr. tried to describe the two years since the death of his son.
"It's been a long road that no parent should ever have to go down," Harrell Sr. said. "Corey was great kid. We've said that a lot over the last two years, but it still stands today.
"My son's killing shattered a lot. His friend (Terril Jenkins) got a 10-year sentence for trying to retaliate against the people he thought did it," Harrell Sr. said. "I think about all things my son will never experience as a father, all the joy.
"And I think about the case. Two years and no one has stepped forward. No one has said one reliable thing. And we've been shuffled around a bit. But we have good communication with the detectives and we are hopeful some information will develop."
Harrell Sr. said he doesn't want to see his son's case grow cold. Leach said Moline police detectives are determined to not let that happen.
"It's never been a cold case in my mind," Leach said. "This is an active investigation and we work it daily.
"And we do receive some information."
Leach said he thinks the shooting of Corey Harrell Jr. was "premeditated and planned" and one of the reasons no one has stepped forward lies with those who killed the 22-year-old.
"I think very dangerous individuals were involved in this and it's high-risk for someone to turn them in," Leach said. "I think these are individuals who are very capable of doing this again. I think we're looking at some very violent people."
Parks said Corey Harrell Jr.'s family is looking at the "horror of silence" as time goes by.
"They morning Corey Junior was killed I was sitting in the basement of the Knox County Courthouse in Galesburg, doing my job (Compliance Officer with the Knox County State's Attorney's office) and Cousin Corey Senior called me," Parks said. "He told me Corey Junior had been shot and was dead.
"At first I couldn't understand what was being said. Then I remembered Halloween and I though my cousin was pulling some kind of joke. I didn't want to believe it. You just don't want to deal with reality. And I think people who know things can just not make Corey Junior's killing a reality."
Parks appealed to "anyone who might know anything."
"We are just asking for some help," he said. "No walk of life is immune from gun violence, from the violence we see. But we are asking for justice. Justice and accountability.
"If you don't think Corey Junior deserves justice, what about his family? And if don't think they deserve justice, what about the little boy who will never know his father? Not just the family loses. The community does, too — especially when a man is killed in broad daylight in front of the police station and the killers are still free."
