Coronavirus claims six more lives in Quad-Cities

Local health department officials warned residents of the Quad-Cities about the spread of COVID-19. Area hospitals first cautioned, then pleaded with people to avoid activities associated with higher risk of infection.
The algebra of the pandemic, they said, is not a complicated equation: More infections will lead to more hospitalizations, and that will lead to an increase in preventable deaths.
More grim numbers were added to the COVID-19 equation Wednesday, as Q-C health departments reported six more deaths linked to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department confirmed three deaths Tuesday — a man in his 90s who died at home, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s, both hospitalized. Three deaths in Scott County were reported by Iowa health officials, which does not release age or place of death.
A total of 10 people in the Q-C died of COVID-19-related causes Monday and Tuesday, raising the area's death toll to 184. Seven of the dead were in Scott County, where 64 deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County's death toll reached 120 Wednesday.
New positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise as well, as Scott County reported 260 new cases. That pushed the county's total number of cases to 9,146.
For perspective, Scott County health officials confirmed a total of 2,245 cases by Sept. 1, meaning the county saw an increase of 6,901 cases in the 79-day span from the beginning of September to Nov. 18. That's an average of 87 new cases a day.
Since Nov. 1, Scott County has gone from 5,224 cases to 9,146 — an increase of 3,922 cases and an average of 217 cases a day.
Along with the deaths, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 70 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19. The high hospitalization number is more than double the number of patients hospitalized in Rock Island County on Sept. 1.
But a look at infections explains why hospitalizations have dramatically increased. The Rock Island Health Department reported 110 new cases Wednesday.
The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 7,133. On Sept. 1 the RICO Health Department reported 2,266 total infections. In the 79 days since, Rock Island County saw an increase of 4,867 infections — an average of 62 per day.
Since Nov. 1, infection numbers have escalated even further. At the start of this month, Rock Island County had at total of 4,674 COVID-19 cases, and over the last 18 days has seen infections rise by 2,459 cases. That's an average of 136 new cases per day.
COVID-19's spread through Illinois continued, as state health officials reported 8,922 new cases Wednesday. The state has recorded 606,771 cases and linked 11,014 deaths to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials reported 4,107 new cases Wednesday, giving the state a total of 195,520 cases since March. A total of 2,064 deaths have been linked to the virus.
