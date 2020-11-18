Coronavirus claims six more lives in Quad-Cities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For perspective, Scott County health officials confirmed a total of 2,245 cases by Sept. 1, meaning the county saw an increase of 6,901 cases in the 79-day span from the beginning of September to Nov. 18. That's an average of 87 new cases a day.

Since Nov. 1, Scott County has gone from 5,224 cases to 9,146 — an increase of 3,922 cases and an average of 217 cases a day.

Along with the deaths, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 70 patients are in Rock Island County hospitals with COVID-19. The high hospitalization number is more than double the number of patients hospitalized in Rock Island County on Sept. 1.

But a look at infections explains why hospitalizations have dramatically increased. The Rock Island Health Department reported 110 new cases Wednesday.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is 7,133. On Sept. 1 the RICO Health Department reported 2,266 total infections. In the 79 days since, Rock Island County saw an increase of 4,867 infections — an average of 62 per day.

Since Nov. 1, infection numbers have escalated even further. At the start of this month, Rock Island County had at total of 4,674 COVID-19 cases, and over the last 18 days has seen infections rise by 2,459 cases. That's an average of 136 new cases per day.