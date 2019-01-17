Try 1 month for 99¢

The Scott County Compensation Board voted 7-0 to recommend a 20 percent raise for the Scott County sheriff. A story in Thursday's editions indicated the board voted 7-0 to recommend raises for all the elected officials. The board voted 5-2 to recommend a 15 percent raise for the county attorney; 4-3 to recommend 15 percent raises for the auditor, recorder and treasurer; and 6-1 to recommend 2 percent raises for the Scott County Board of Supervisors. 

