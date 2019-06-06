A Bettendorf businessman served two days in the Scott County jail after pleading guilty in his 12th drunken-driving case.
Brian Rashid was arrested in January after being pulled over by Bettendorf police. He entered a guilty plea in March and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He also was ordered to pay a fine of $1,250.
Court records show that Rashid completed a court-ordered electronic-monitoring program on April 26.
The OWI charge initially was categorized third offense but later was reduced to first offense, because his prior drunken-driving convictions are more than 12 years old.
In 2004, Rashid was facing jail time in Rock Island County after pleading guilty to his third DUI. At that time, he had been arrested at least 10 times for drunken driving, and he pleaded guilty or was convicted seven times in several jurisdictions.
In 2011, the convicted felon was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms in his home and at Quad-City Satellite, then his Davenport business.
In his latest arrest, the 58-year-old was pulled over by Bettendorf police just before 3 a.m. Jan. 30.
Co-owner of the Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, Rashid told police he was heading home from the restaurant when he was pulled over.
"The defendant advised me that he was attempting to drive straight home from the Treehouse Pub," the arrest affidavit states. "The defendant's direction of travel was not a direct route from the Treehouse to his residence."