A former Galesburg foster parent is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually abused a foster child younger than 13 in the mid-1980s.
The Illinois State Police said in a news release Wednesday that Dennis K. Donnelly, 70, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, Oct. 15 on a Knox County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office has arranged for Donnelly’s extradition from Arizona to the county jail. He is expected to arrive this week, according to the release.
Bond on the warrant is set at $100,000.
State police received a complaint about Donnelly in May.
Investigators learned he was a licensed foster parent in Knox County from the 1980s to early 2000’s, and had numerous children under his care.
The investigation led investigators to Phoenix, Arizona where Donnelly was interviewed and subsequently arrested on the Knox County warrant.
“While investigating a crime from over 30 years ago presents challenges, the ISP remains committed to victims of violent crime, especially children victimized by those holding a position of trust and authority over them,” according to the media release.
The case remains active and ongoing while state police investigators continue to speak with other children who had previously been under Donnelly’s care. Police ask anyone with to call state police at 309-948-1881.