A man accused of threatening a shooting while speaking with an employee of the Quad-City Times, Davenport, was sentenced to probation Wednesday after taking a plea deal.
Donald Gene Colbert, 65, of Davenport, was given a 30-day jail sentence by Scott County Judge Mary Howes on a charge of third-degree harassment, according to court records. Howes suspended the sentence and Colbert will be on probation.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that Colbert has come to the Times several times in an attempt to have a story written about his attorneys.
No story was written and in July Colbert allegedly said to an employee that “if they were not going to do their jobs he thought they would run a story about putting bullets into people,” according to the affidavit.
The employee became fearful and tried to look in a bag Colbert had with him, thinking he might have a gun, according to the affidavit.
Colbert then left the building without further incident, according to the affidavit.
Colbert was initially charged with one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, but he entered into an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records. Third-degree harassment was considered a lesser-included charge, meaning Howes had the option to convict Colbert of it depending on her interpretation of the evidence.
Colbert already is on lifetime supervised release after pleading guilty in May 2007 to a federal charge of possession of child pornography.
On Sept. 16, 2008, Colbert was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, with credit for time served in jail while awaiting trial since his arrest in September 2006.
He was released from prison in October 2015.