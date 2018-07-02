Two area men were sentenced in federal court Thursday for possession of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced William Ashby, 28, of Rock Island, to eight years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, in Springfield.
Darrow also sentenced Aaron Beauchamp, 38, of Matherville, Illinois, to 64 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
Both men previously had entered a plea of guilty to possession of child pornography. Both remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The two were arrested in March 2016 on allegations they filmed an intoxicated, underage 16-year-old engaging in or simulating sex acts and posting the footage to social media.
Charges initially were filed in Mercer County before being moved to federal court in July 2016.