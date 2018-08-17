A candidate for the Scott County Board of Supervisors called on the county Friday to devote more resources to mental health treatment aimed at keeping offenders out of jail.
Ken Croken, the retired Genesis Health System community relations vice president, joined supporters at a news conference at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport to draw attention to the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing mental illness. With the ballpark's Genesis Kidz Koaster as a backdrop, he said the current "roller coaster" approach to mental health care is not the answer.
The event also highlighted the Scott County Mental Health Court, a court diversion program launched two years ago that is giving offenders access to mental health treatment and other services.
Croken, who was instrumental in establishing the court and its fundraising efforts, said the program has accepted 29 candidates, but more than 200 offenders applied to participate.
"We've spent $100,000 and avoided $350,000 in costs (for incarceration)," he said, adding the county "needs to implement a plan of outpatient and community-based services that will reduce the need for incarceration."
As examples of the mental court's success, Croken introduced Shawn Swanson, 21, and Kensyl Kisner, 30, both of Davenport, who are among the first four candidates about to graduate from mental health court.
Swanson said he entered the program at 19 and he "really had no idea how to lead a successful adult life. "Mental illness was stopping me from doing it."
After coping with drugs and alcohol, he said today he is sober, works at the Salvation Army as a driver, has earned his GED and will start Scott Community College next week thanks to the court program's resources. Kisner now works full-time on the Rock Island Arsenal.
Mick Painter, a community support specialist with Transitions of Rock Island County, who works with the court's candidates, said the program is assisting them with basic needs including housing, employment, health services and making other life changes.
Croken also praised the Scott County board's recent approval of additional corrections officers for the county jail and Sheriff Tim Lane's staff for their compassion in dealing with those incarcerated due to mental illness. "But going forward we need a plan to reduce the number of jail inmates, rather than just increase the number of jail guards."
He added that mental illness is a chronic condition, not a crime. "Nobody was ever 'cured' by a two-week involuntary hospital commitment or a six-month-long jail sentence."
Croken is among six candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot for three Scott County Board seats.