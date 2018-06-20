CLINTON — A Clinton woman accused of shaking her infant daughter and tossing her into a bassinet has been given a suspended sentence.
Naelynn Trude, 22, was sentenced to five years suspended and two years of probation. She pleaded guilty in May to child endangerment resulting in injury, which had been reduced in return for Trude's plea.
Investigators say Trude acknowledged shaking the little girl and tossing her into the bassinet while she continued to cry.
A doctor says the baby's injuries included a skull fracture and retinal bleeding.
— Associated Press