The Public Building Commission on Thursday refused to delay demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse, pending approval of the project from the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
SHPO sent a letter last week to the commission and county board members revoking its letter of compliance for the project when it came to its attention that demolition of the courthouse, built between 1895-97, was not included in the overall project of construction of the new Justice Center Annex when it was submitted in Oct. 2016.
Commissioner Clarence Darrow made a motion to delay demolition, but the motion died when the other commissioners failed to second the motion.
Commissioners Craig Kavensky and Tom McCune were absent. Marshall Douglas participated by phone.
"I make a motion that until we obtain the required permit, that demolition be delayed with the exception of removal of the asbestos," Darrow said.
Rock Island County Chief Justice Walter Braud, a vocal supporter of demolition, quickly rose to his feet and addressed the commission.
"I'd like to say something about that," Braud said.
"I need a second to the motion," Darrow said.
"Hopefully, you won't get one," Braud said. "And if I speak a minute, you'll see there isn't any legal ... it's just an overreaction. I suggest you let me say what I'm going to say."
Commission chair Brent Ganahl ignored Braud, saying, "we have a motion, do we have a second?"
Not hearing a second motion, Ganahl said the motion failed.
Gilbane Building Co., project manager for the annex, submitted a permit this week to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, notifying them of the stormwater runoff plan and stormwater pollution prevention plan for demolition of the courthouse.
The application also notes the project has been submitted to SHPO in its entirety.
In their letter to board members and commission members last week, SHPO called the courthouse an “historic resource” and is subject to state review according to the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act. The courthouse was deemed eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
It is not known how long it will take the IEPA to approve the permit, or the time it will take for SHPO to review and approve the project.
During public comments, Rock Island resident Diane Oestreich said she was upset seeing a fence has been put up around the courthouse.
"I was very disheartened yesterday when I drove down 15th Street and saw the barricade around the courthouse," Oestreich said. "It's not necessary to have it at this time. It's not abandoned or going to vandalized, or anything like that."
Oestreich said the fence also will prevent people from visiting the Civil War veterans memorial.
"Why do you allow this to go on?" Oestreich said. "I hope that as you are obeying the Historic Preservation Office's request to fill out the appropriate permits, that you do not permit demolition by neglect. (The courthouse) needs to be winterized. Secondly, the sheriff shouldn't be stripping the building yet until we see what the resolution is, because that is demolition.
"I am very concerned as a taxpayer and as a resident that there are pending lawsuits in the Chicago area for misuse of bond money," Oestreich said. "I don't want that to happen in Rock Island County, because I would pay, and you would pay. I want everything to be on the up and up. Demolition of the courthouse has not been public."
Rock Island resident Italo Milani filed a lawsuit Oct. 11 seeking a judicial review of the legality of using of bond money for demolition of the courthouse. Milani contends the bonds were issued solely for the purpose of annex construction.
Milani's hearing will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Mercer County courthouse, during which time he will ask for a temporary injunction halting demolition.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said after the meeting that nothing has been stripped from the courthouse. He also dismissed reports by other media that the historic brass doorknobs with the initials "RIC" carved in them were stolen by employees moving out of the building. Bustos said he removed all doorknobs and is storing them in a secured location in the Justice Center.
Commissioners on Thursday also approved several bills, including $293,754 from Gunlocke, of Wayland, N.Y., for the purchase of new furniture for the annex.