It could be at least six more months before the fate of the historic Rock Island County courthouse is determined after an appellate court in Ottawa reinstated a temporary restraining order.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee confirmed that the appellate court issued the decision around 3 p.m. Monday.
That restraining order will come at a relatively expensive price, $336,000, to Landmark Illinois and other historic organizations that joined in the appeal.
According to McGehee, the bond was determined by the court as the estimate of how much it will cost in damages to the county if they were to lose the contracts of the contractors hired to demolish the courthouse.
"That's a lot of money the plaintiffs have to post if they want to continue the stay," McGeHee said. "If they can come up with that kind of money and they want to do that, I assume they will argue they don't have that kind of money."
McGehee said that since the ruling was issued so late in the day the attorneys had not had a chance to talk it over. He said the attorneys would start making calls and set up a meeting soon, as the appellate court had expedited the matter.