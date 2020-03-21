COVID-19 forces Alleman's Heritage ball to go virtual

A 45-year fundraising staple, Alleman High School's Father Mirabelli Heritage ball, is going virtual.

"Our highest priority is the health and safety of our staff, students, and families,'' said Rev. Daniel Mirabelli, the school's longtime director of development." "In light of the ongoing coronavirus, we’re migrating this year’s Heritage Ball to an online-only, virtual format.

"This outbreak presents a challenge for all of us,'' added Rev. Mirabelli. "However, the Heritage Ball has always been an opportunity to celebrate the things that mean the most to us: our history, our alumni, our current students, and the future of Catholic education in the Quad Cities.''

The event, the Rock Island based Catholic school's largest fundraiser, will go live on the school's Facebook page at 6 p.m. March 28. There, supporters will be able to see the live drawing for the Dream Big Raffle take place with Fr. Mirabelli, as well as the live auction.

"Our auctioneer, Dan DePorter, will be with us live and will be taking your live bids via our Facebook page,'' said Alleman Development Office spokesperson Chris Lambrecht. "First, we had a scheduling conflict and moved the event back home to the high school and then the coronavirus, so it has been a season of change. Everyone's safety is our only priority.''