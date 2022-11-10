COVID-19 and flu transmission remains low in the Quad-Cities

Recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show community-wide transmission of COVID-19 and flu remains low across the Quad-Cities.

The CDC listed flu transmission in Iowa and Scott County as "minimal" and as of Oct. 29 listed just 19 hospitalizations for flu. In Illinois and Rock Island County, flu transmission was graded as "low." The CDC noted 46 cases of flu throughout Illinois hospitals this week.

The CDC listed Scott and Rock Island counties as "low" in terms of the community-wide transmission of COVID-19.

Scott County recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases and 10 hospital admissions for the virus during the seven-day period ending Nov. 2.

Rock Island County reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and eight hospital admissions for the virus during the same reporting period.

Vaccination rates in both counties are over 60% - 63.6% in Scott County and 61.2% in Rock Island County.

Upcoming Clinic

The Henry and Stark County Health Department and First Choice Healthcare will host a walk-in Pfizer & Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 Booster and adult flu vaccination clinic held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16th at the First Choice Healthcare locations in Kewanee, 110 N. Burr Blvd. and in Colona, 103 1st Street.

Those eligible for the Moderna & Pfizer Bivalent single booster doses include:

• For Pfizer, participants at least 12 years of age and older

• For Moderna, participants at least 6 years of age and older

• Those who have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination series

• Those who have received their most recent primary series or booster dose at least two months prior to receiving the new bivalent booster shot

The new bivalent vaccines are designed to offer extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus.

Vaccinations in RICO

The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccination clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

• Moderna: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday

• Pfizer: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday

Health department officials said COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone over the age of 5 are available as long as it has been at least two months since their last vaccination.

If you are in need of the primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Rock Island County Health Department also offers the first and second doses.

The Rock Island County Health Department will give COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months to 4 years on Wednesdays by appointment. To make an appointment, call (309) 794-7080.

Clinics for this age group will be held on Wednesdays with Pfizer vaccinations given during the morning appointments and Moderna vaccinations given during the afternoon appointments. The health department plans to set Wednesdays aside for vaccinations of this age group for the foreseeable future.

Vaccinations in Scott County

The Scott County Health Department Clinic offers COVID-19 vaccines:

Moderna for individuals ages six months and up, Pfizer for individuals ages 5 and up Johnson & Johnson for individuals 18 and older.

The vaccinations are free and are available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and no appointments are required.

The clinic is located on the 4th floor of the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 W. 4th Street, Davenport.