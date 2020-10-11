COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities tops 7,000 for the first time

The Quad-Cities confirmed more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic arrived in the area in March.

Seventy additional cases were announced Sunday, bringing the total to 7,034.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Rock Island County, there were 22 new cases, for a total of 3,464, with 89 deaths. On Sunday, 23 patients were hospitalized.

In Scott County, there were 48 new cases, according to the Iowa coronavirus tracking site at 2:30 p.m., bringing the total to 3,570 with 29 deaths. Iowa does not break down hospitalizations by county, only by region. There are 74 people hospitalized in Region 5, which includes Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties, with 24 of those in the ICU.

Iowa approached 100,000 cases on Sunday, adding 1,092 cases for a total of 99,684 with 1,460 deaths.

Illinois reported 2,727 new cases, for a total of 319,150, with 8,984 deaths.