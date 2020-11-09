COVID-19 cases soar in the Q-C: 492 new infections confirmed Monday

The COVID-19 surge in the Quad-Cities continued Monday as health officials reported a combined 492 new infections.

Scott County led the way with 385 new cases and now has a total of 6,761 infections since the start of the pandemic. The county's sharp rise in cases can be illustrated in the four-day period from Friday, Nov. 6 to Monday, a span in which Scott County confirmed 795 new cases — an average of 198 cases per day.

Scott County's death toll remained at 51.

Iowa's case count continued to soar Monday, as 5,070 new infections were confirmed. The state has reported 157,871 infections and 1,847 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health updated COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities throughout the state and Scott County. The state is tracking 92 outbreaks in long-term care settings throughout Iowa, with 2,874 infections. So far, 889 deaths in long-term care facilities have been linked to the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iowa's long-term care facilities accounts for 48.1% of the state's total deaths.

