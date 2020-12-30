COVID-19 claims 10 in Q-C area, local vaccine rollout continues

Health officials reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities area Wednesday as the effort to vaccinate local health care workers continued.
The Rock Island Health Department reported two more deaths linked to the virus. Stark County officials confirmed eight more virus-related deaths.
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the distribution of the COVID-19 offers some hope after "what has been a very tough year."
"So far, the vaccine has been distributed to the staffs at our local hospitals (Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity) and to public health employees," Ludwig said during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The first doses were given to those who work directly with COVID-19 patients and then other staff members of the hospitals."
Ludwig said roughly 3,500 doses of the vaccine have been received and another 1,300 are expected. Walgreens and CVS are expected to start vaccinations in long-term care facilities as early as next week, and the Rock Island County Health Department also will provide vaccination in two facilities.
On the Iowa side of the Q-C roughly 5,000 doses have been distributed in Scott County.
Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson said — like in Illinois and across the country — health care workers were the focus of the first round of vaccinations. Doses were administered in long-term care facilities earlier this week and will continue.
Older people continue to suffer the highest death rates of those who contract COVID-19.
The Rock Island County Health Department officials said Wednesday's victims were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 250.
Rock Island County health officials also reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 10,768. There are 48 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
Older men and women accounted for the bulk of deaths reported Wednesday by Stark County.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department confirmed the eight COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in Stark County were a woman in her 50s; a woman in her 60s; two men in their 80s; a woman in her 80s; a woman in her 70s; and two men in their 70s.
Stark County health officials have confirmed 19 virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic, along with 3,652 total cases. There are 299 active cases in Stark County.
Henry County reported no deaths Wednesday, and have confirmed 39 COVID-19-related deaths and 436 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials said there are 49 active COVID-19 cases in Stark County.
Illinois health officials reported 7,374 new cases Wednesday, raising the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 955,380. The state reported 178 deaths Wednesday, raising the total number to 16,357.
Scott County didn't report any COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday as the total remained 147. It did confirm 136 cases, driving the total since the start of the pandemic to 13,993.
Iowa health officials confirmed 10 virus-related deaths Wednesday, putting the state's total at 1,697. The state also reported 3,822 new cases, increasing the total since the pandemic's start to 278,934.