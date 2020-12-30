COVID-19 claims 10 in Q-C area, local vaccine rollout continues

Health officials reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths in the Quad-Cities area Wednesday as the effort to vaccinate local health care workers continued.

The Rock Island Health Department reported two more deaths linked to the virus. Stark County officials confirmed eight more virus-related deaths.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said the distribution of the COVID-19 offers some hope after "what has been a very tough year."

"So far, the vaccine has been distributed to the staffs at our local hospitals (Genesis Health System and UnityPoint-Trinity) and to public health employees," Ludwig said during Wednesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The first doses were given to those who work directly with COVID-19 patients and then other staff members of the hospitals."

Ludwig said roughly 3,500 doses of the vaccine have been received and another 1,300 are expected. Walgreens and CVS are expected to start vaccinations in long-term care facilities as early as next week, and the Rock Island County Health Department also will provide vaccination in two facilities.

On the Iowa side of the Q-C roughly 5,000 doses have been distributed in Scott County.