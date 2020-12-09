COVID-19 claims 10 more lives in the Quad-Cities. 53 Quad-Citians have died of the virus since Dec. 1.

Deaths from COVID-19-related causes have once again cast a dark shadow across the Quad-Cities.

Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported a combined 10 deaths Wednesday — six on the Illinois side of the Q-C and another four on the Iowa side.

In first nine days of December, COVID-19 has been linked to 36 deaths in Rock Island County. In the same time span, 17 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Scott County.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported the six COVID-19-related deaths were a woman in her 90s, a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 70s, all living in long-term-care facilities; a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized.

The county's death toll since the start of the pandemic is 187.

Rock Island County health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 9,398.

There are 76 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Breaking hospitalization numbers down by the area's two largest providers shows two decidedly different pictures.