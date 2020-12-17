COVID-19 claims 12 in the Q-C area, vaccine offers hope to front-line health workers

Joel Moore woke up Wednesday morning with some soreness in his left arm.
The registered nurse — who serves as Genesis Health System's director of care coordination and recently returned to working shifts in ICU — couldn't help but smile.
"That slight pain was like a little sign," said Moore, who received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at 6 p.m. Tuesday. "It was like a little sign of hope. It's been a long time - and we have a long way to go. But It's nice to have one glimmer of hope."
Hope is in need throughout the Quad-Cities, as health officials from the area reported a total of 12 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Scott County's health department reported seven deaths and officials from the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed one death.
That news came on the heels of a report from health officials in Stark County of two COVID-related deaths Thursday - the county's ninth and 10th linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Henry County also reported two deaths - raising its virus-linked death toll to 28.
COVID-19 has taken the lives of 335 people in Scott and Rock Island counties — and the death toll will continue to climb. Rock Island County health officials said 64 patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Genesis reported 57 COVID-19 patients — led by 42 in Davenport and 11 in Silvis. UnityPoint-Trinity confirmed 68 patients are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus, including 19 in ICU.
Speaking during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, Moore said November's sky-rocketing infection rate and an escalation of hospitalizations by the end of that month left many health care workers "emotionally depleted" and "physically exhausted."
"It's been nine months and COVID was already hard enough and then the surge in November hit," Moore said. "I will say this, I think the community responded well. I think people did their part and I just hope they will continue to do that.
"I think people realize using masks, proper hand hygiene and social distancing are things we will have to do for a while to keep people safe."
The number of new COVID-19 infections has stayed low relative to the surge that started in October and exploded in November.
Rock Island health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday - the first time the case count topped 100 in seven days. The county did confirm it topped the 10,000-case mark, checking in with 10,036 since the start of the pandemic.
Rock Island County's death toll is 207.
Scott County health officials reported 88 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, putting the county's total since March at 13,234. A total of 128 deaths are linked to the virus.
Moore said while being mindful of the numbers, people should remember COVID-19 isn't "just the flu" — but there is reason for hope.
"After the vaccinations started Tuesday, I can tell you the only way I can describe the atmosphere at Genesis is to say it was 'electric.' People are hopeful," Moore said. "This really boosted morale."
