COVID-19 claims 12 in the Q-C area, vaccine offers hope to front-line health workers

Genesis reported 57 COVID-19 patients — led by 42 in Davenport and 11 in Silvis. UnityPoint-Trinity confirmed 68 patients are hospitalized with symptoms of the virus, including 19 in ICU.

Speaking during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, Moore said November's sky-rocketing infection rate and an escalation of hospitalizations by the end of that month left many health care workers "emotionally depleted" and "physically exhausted."

"It's been nine months and COVID was already hard enough and then the surge in November hit," Moore said. "I will say this, I think the community responded well. I think people did their part and I just hope they will continue to do that.

"I think people realize using masks, proper hand hygiene and social distancing are things we will have to do for a while to keep people safe."

The number of new COVID-19 infections has stayed low relative to the surge that started in October and exploded in November.

Rock Island health officials reported 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday - the first time the case count topped 100 in seven days. The county did confirm it topped the 10,000-case mark, checking in with 10,036 since the start of the pandemic.

Rock Island County's death toll is 207.