COVID-19 claims 2 in the Q-C, Rock Island County vaccination rate lags behind state average

"Through this process we have tried to be as fair as possible," Hill said. "Once again, we are asking for some patience and some understanding."

The RICO Health Department outlined plans for second-dose clinics during Tuesday's press briefing.

Rock Island County Vaccination updates

The Rock Island County Health Department addressed the second-dose schedule for its drive-thru clinic held every Tuesday at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan. The schedule was corrected Wednesday. Those seeking second-doses through the public clinic should use this schedule:

Persons who received their first dose on Jan. 12 can sign-up for the Feb. 9 clinic, where 350 second-dose slots and 450 first-dose slots will be available.

For those who got first doses on Jan. 19, there will be a Feb. 16 clinic with 500 second-dose and 300 first-dose slots available and a clinic on Feb. 23 which will offer 350 second-dose slots and 400 first-dose slots.

Those who received their first dose Feb. 2, the clinic on March 2 will offer 500 second-dose slots and 300 first-dose slots.