COVID-19 claims 2 in the Q-C, Rock Island County vaccination rate lags behind state average

Rock Island and Scott counties each reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic the virus has claimed 295 people in Rock Island County and another 183 in Scott County.
Both sides of the Quad-Cities reported a slight increase in new infections Wednesday. After reporting 16 Tuesday, Rock Island confirmed 61 new cases Wednesday.
Scott County reported just over 30 cases Tuesday. Health officials in the county confirmed 78 new cases Wednesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, Rock Island County has confirmed 12,322 COVID-19 infections. Scott County has reported 16,375.
Vaccination rates
Each counties report COVID-19 vaccine statistics, including the number of people who have completed the two-dose cycle. From there, the vaccination rate can be determined by comparing the number of completed vaccinations to the total population of a county.
So far, Rock Island County's vaccination rate has lagged behind similar counties and the state's rate.
As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,707 doses have been administered in Rock Island County. Of that number, 1,380 are fully vaccinated.
With a population of 143,477, Rock Island has a vaccination rate of .96%.
For comparison, Peoria County has a population of 179,179 and a vaccination rate of 1.88%. Kendall County has a population of 127,915 and a vaccination rate of 1.72%.
The state's vaccination rate is 1.78%.
On the other side of the river, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Tuesday 12,441 doses have been administered in Scott County and 2,766 county residents have completed the two-dose cycle.
Scott County's vaccination rate is 1.60%.
During Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing, Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said vaccine allocation is an ongoing issue and she felt the health department's staff and many partners "are doing a good job with vaccinations."
The Rock Island Health Department has drawn some critics who charge the department has not allowed for enough second doses during the three- to four-week window recommended by the CDC.
Just last week the CDC amended part of its recommendation, noting a second dose received within 42 days should be effective. But the CDC stressed second doses administered with 28 days of the first dose is preferred.
Hill noted the need to balance between the importance of starting as many people as possible with first doses and the need to provide second doses.
"Through this process we have tried to be as fair as possible," Hill said. "Once again, we are asking for some patience and some understanding."
The RICO Health Department outlined plans for second-dose clinics during Tuesday's press briefing.
Rock Island County Vaccination updates
The Rock Island County Health Department addressed the second-dose schedule for its drive-thru clinic held every Tuesday at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan. The schedule was corrected Wednesday. Those seeking second-doses through the public clinic should use this schedule:
Persons who received their first dose on Jan. 12 can sign-up for the Feb. 9 clinic, where 350 second-dose slots and 450 first-dose slots will be available.
For those who got first doses on Jan. 19, there will be a Feb. 16 clinic with 500 second-dose and 300 first-dose slots available and a clinic on Feb. 23 which will offer 350 second-dose slots and 400 first-dose slots.
Those who received their first dose Feb. 2, the clinic on March 2 will offer 500 second-dose slots and 300 first-dose slots.
People who get their first dose Feb. 9 can first sign-up for second-doses March 9, when 450 second and 350 first doses will be available.
For those who get first doses Feb. 16, the March 16 clinic will have 300 second-dose and 500 first doses available.
For people vaccinated with first doses Feb. 23, the March 23 clinic will offer 450 second doses and 350 first doses.
People who receive their first dose March 2, the March 30 clinic will offer 300 second-dose slots and 500 first-dose openings.
The Rock Island County Health Department also updated the ways to sign-up for vaccinations in the county, noting a change in the process at Community Health Care.
- Rock Island County Health Department: Link goes live at 10 a.m. every Friday for first does and a second link at 11 a.m. for second doses on the health department Facebook page and website: richd.org
- Hy-Vee: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent
- Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
- Jewel-Osco: albertsons.com/covidclinic
- Community Health Care: Complete form on CHCQCA.org to be added to waitlist
Scott County vaccination updates
The Scott County Health Department announced Tuesday it will not hold the Monday, Feb. 8 public clinic for residents 65 or older.
"We did not receive an allocation this week of the type of vaccine used at our clinic," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing. "The number of people eligible for vaccine in this phase is much larger than Phase 1A. As a consequence, the demand for vaccine far exceeds the supply we or any other community is receiving so far."
Scott County residents ages 65 or older will get an opportunity to get vaccinated at a local Walgreens, as Iowa Department of Public Health announced Wednesday unused vaccines have been made available locally. They can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating Walgreens near them. Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location.
Register online here: walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
The Scott County Health Department is not part of this program. Anyone with questions should contact their local Walgreens.