COVID-19 claims 8 more lives in Rock Island County, new-case count low Monday

The year's shortest day of the year brought a long list of COVID-19-related deaths.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday, giving the county 10 deaths in the last two days.

Monday's list of those reported dead in Rock Island County included a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom had been hospitalized; a man in his 80s who died at home; two women in their 90s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

“We never have reported this many COVID-19 deaths on one day. So far in December, 70 Rock Island County residents have died from this virus, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these eight residents and to everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus.”

The Quad-Cities' death toll is 360 since the start of the pandemic - 221 in Rock Island County and 139 in Scott County.