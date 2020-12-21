COVID-19 claims 8 more lives in Rock Island County, new-case count low Monday

The year's shortest day of the year brought a long list of COVID-19-related deaths.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday, giving the county 10 deaths in the last two days.
Monday's list of those reported dead in Rock Island County included a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s, both of whom had been hospitalized; a man in his 80s who died at home; two women in their 90s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.
“We never have reported this many COVID-19 deaths on one day. So far in December, 70 Rock Island County residents have died from this virus, said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these eight residents and to everyone who has lost a loved one from this virus.”
The Quad-Cities' death toll is 360 since the start of the pandemic - 221 in Rock Island County and 139 in Scott County.
New COVID-19 cases were lower Monday as health officials in Rock Island County reported 35 and Scott County reported just 25. Since the start of the pandemic, Rock Island County has confirmed 10,261 cases since the start of the pandemic, while the total case county in Scott County increased to 13,520.
In the Q-C area, the Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 3,461 COVID-19 cases in Henry County and another 414 cases in Stark County. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 8.3% for Henry County and 13.7% for Stark County.
The Q-C's hospitalization numbers remained moderately high Monday. The disparity in positivity rate between UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health System continued.
UnityPoint-Trinity reported 60 patients with symptoms of COVID-19 Monday - including 14 patients in ICU.
Trinity reported its hospital capacity is 81% in Rock Island and 65% in Bettendorf. It's regional ICU operating capacity is 58%.
Trinity's daily testing positivity rate during December is 28.44%, while the weekly positivity rate is 29.10%.
The number of employees pending return to work (COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19) is 67.
Genesis Health System reported 51 patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 Monday - 39 in Davenport, 10 in Silvis, one in Aledo and one in Jackson.
Over the course of the last seven days, Genesis completed 1,866 tests and recorded 251 positive cases - a seven-day positivity rate of 13.45%. For the year, Genesis has performed 63,233 tests and recorded 8,429 positive cases - a positivity rate of 13.33%.
At the state level, Illinois continued its march to 1 million COVID-19 cases, reporting 4,699 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic the state has confirmed 905,069 cases and linked 15,229 deaths to the virus.
Iowa health officials reported 846 new cases Monday, raising the state's confirmed cases since March to 268,099. A total of 3,589 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
