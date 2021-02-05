COVID-19 claims a life in Scott County, vaccination rate in Rock Island County rises

COVID-19-related death continues to cast a long shadow over the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Pubic Health reported one virus-linked death Friday in Scott County — the county's ninth death since the start of the work week. Since Monday, COVID-19 has claimed 13 lives in the Q-C.
Scott County's death toll from the virus is now 187, while Rock Island County's stands at 298.
Vaccinations offer the hope of easing the worst of COVID-19's many symptoms, as well as contributing to the efforts to build herd immunity — and those efforts showed some improvement this week in Rock Island County.
According to Illinois Department of Public Health statistics, 10,186 individuals have received at least one dose of COVID-19, and of that total, 1,597 have been fully vaccinated.
That's a vaccination rate of 1.11%. While it trails the vaccination rate of the state of Illinois — which was reported at 2.14% Friday — it is an improvement over the .96% rate the county started with Monday.
Nearby Henry County counted 1,220 residents who completed the current vaccines' two-dose cycle, a vaccination rate of 2.49%. Mercer County reported 362 resident who are fully vaccinated, a rate of 2.32%.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County's vaccination rate stands at 1.14% — 2,507 residents who have completed the two-dose cycle out of the county's population of roughly 173,000.
Q-C COVID-19, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,377.
On the other side of the Mississippi River, Scott County reported 35 new cases, increasing the county's total case count to 16,452 since March of last year.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. Genesis Health Systems reported 40 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus — 31 in Davenport, six in Silvis, and one each in Aledo, DeWitt, and Jackson.
Rock Island County vaccination clinic reminder
The prospect of a descending polar vortex forced the Rock Island County Health Department to change venues for the Tuesday, Feb. 9, vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
Those attending are asked to wait in their cars in the parking lot with their radios tuned to 89.7 FM to find out when they will be allowed to enter the building. The clinic will be limited to 50 people in the building at the same time.
The health department's weekly public vaccination clinic is normally held in Milan at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction.
COVID-19 safety standards remain
For the better part of a year Q-C residents and people all over the world have heard safety warnings related to COVID-19. As the effort to administer vaccines ramps up. the public health officials from Rock Island County and Scott County have continued to plead with residents to remain committed to the simple transmission-prevent efforts.
- Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
- Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
- Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
- Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you