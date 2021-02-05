COVID-19 claims a life in Scott County, vaccination rate in Rock Island County rises

COVID-19-related death continues to cast a long shadow over the Quad-Cities.

The Iowa Department of Pubic Health reported one virus-linked death Friday in Scott County — the county's ninth death since the start of the work week. Since Monday, COVID-19 has claimed 13 lives in the Q-C.

Scott County's death toll from the virus is now 187, while Rock Island County's stands at 298.

Vaccinations offer the hope of easing the worst of COVID-19's many symptoms, as well as contributing to the efforts to build herd immunity — and those efforts showed some improvement this week in Rock Island County.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health statistics, 10,186 individuals have received at least one dose of COVID-19, and of that total, 1,597 have been fully vaccinated.

That's a vaccination rate of 1.11%. While it trails the vaccination rate of the state of Illinois — which was reported at 2.14% Friday — it is an improvement over the .96% rate the county started with Monday.

Nearby Henry County counted 1,220 residents who completed the current vaccines' two-dose cycle, a vaccination rate of 2.49%. Mercer County reported 362 resident who are fully vaccinated, a rate of 2.32%.