COVID-19 claims a Scott County resident, Quad-City hospitalization numbers down

COVID-19-related deaths rarely make headlines these days.

After a November and December that saw hospitalizations soar, as well as day after day of multiple deaths across the Quad-Cities, Tuesday's lone death in Scott County may seem like a sure sign the virus is in retreat.

A look at some of the numbers show the number of deaths has slowed in the Q-C.

In first nine days of December, COVID-19 was linked to 36 deaths in Rock Island County. In the same time span, 17 deaths were attributed to the virus in Scott County.

By Dec. 10, 2020, Rock Island Island's death toll since the start of the pandemic was 187. Scott County's stood at 108.

By the last day of 2020, the number of virus-related deaths in Rock Island County reached 256. In Scott County, that number was 152.

That's an increase of 69 deaths in Rock Island County and another 44 deaths in Scott County. The combined death toll translated into 5.8 deaths across the Q-C per day for the last 21 days of 2020.

In the first 47 days of 2021, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 52 Rock Island County residents and 45 residents of Scott County.