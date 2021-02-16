COVID-19 claims a Scott County resident, Quad-City hospitalization numbers down

COVID-19-related deaths rarely make headlines these days.
After a November and December that saw hospitalizations soar, as well as day after day of multiple deaths across the Quad-Cities, Tuesday's lone death in Scott County may seem like a sure sign the virus is in retreat.
A look at some of the numbers show the number of deaths has slowed in the Q-C.
In first nine days of December, COVID-19 was linked to 36 deaths in Rock Island County. In the same time span, 17 deaths were attributed to the virus in Scott County.
By Dec. 10, 2020, Rock Island Island's death toll since the start of the pandemic was 187. Scott County's stood at 108.
By the last day of 2020, the number of virus-related deaths in Rock Island County reached 256. In Scott County, that number was 152.
That's an increase of 69 deaths in Rock Island County and another 44 deaths in Scott County. The combined death toll translated into 5.8 deaths across the Q-C per day for the last 21 days of 2020.
In the first 47 days of 2021, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 52 Rock Island County residents and 45 residents of Scott County.
That's still an average of just over two deaths a day in Quad-Cities since the start of this year.
Q-C hospitalization statistics
A good indicator of COVID-19 death has always been hospitalizations. As Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said in the fall of 2020, "Generally speaking, as hospitalization numbers go up, so do deaths."
The number of people hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 has shown an overall decline throughout the first 47 days of 2021.
Genesis Health Systems reported 25 hospitalized with the virus Monday — 19 in Davenport and six in Silvis. According to Genesis officials, that's the lowest number of COVID-19 patients since Oct. 4, 2020.
Rock Island County health officials reported 14 people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rise of hospitalizations came at the end of November and throughout the first few weeks of December of last year. There were 92 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms in the Genesis system Nov. 30, the same day Rock Island County counted 68 people hospitalized.
By Dec. 10, there were 76 COVID-19 patients in Rock Island County, 80 in the UnityPoint Health-Trinity system, and 66 in the Genesis Health system — including 50 patients in Davenport.
COVID-19, by the numbers
Rock Island reported 27 news cases — 16 Monday and another 11 confirmed Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic numbers 12,647 on the Illinois side of the Q-C.
Illinois health officials reported 1,348 new cases Tuesday, pushing the state's pandemic total to 1,164,922 cases. The toll since the start of the pandemic is 20,034.
Scott County reported 17 new cases Tuesday, giving the county 16,769 since March of last year.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the new case count remained low Tuesday — just 454 new confirmed cases. The state has confirmed 329,909 total infections and 5,263 deaths since the start of the pandemic.