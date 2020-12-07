COVID-19 claims another 10 lives in the Quad-City area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Stark County Health Department reported its fifth and sixth COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The victims were a man in his 70s, and another man in his 80s.

Illinois health officials reported 8,691 new cases Monday, driving the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 796,264. The state has linked 13,343 deaths to the virus.

Illinois' death toll is troubling, and Gov. JB Pritzker pointed to other statistics while expressing concern COVID-19-related deaths will not abate soon.

From Saturday through Monday, Illinois reported another 372 deaths, an average of 124 each day over the three-day span. The death toll surpassed 13,000 since the pandemic began, rising to 13,343 among 796,264 cases.

Statewide in Illinois, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 10.3 percent Monday, the 15th straight day it has hovered between 10 and 11 percent.

“So far, we haven't seen our positivity rates start to creep back up, which is a good sign,” Pritzker said. “But we also haven't seen it substantially fall – not a good sign. It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won't know that for sure for at least two more weeks.”