COVID-19 claims another 10 lives in the Quad-City area

The tide of COVID-19-related deaths remained high in the Quad-Cities, as health officials in Rock Island and Scott counties reported seven more victims of the virus Monday, while Henry and Stark County reported three more.
Rock Island and Scott counties have seen nine deaths since Sunday.
Iowa health officials said four of the seven deaths Monday were in Scott County, raising the county's total number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 99. No further details were available.
Scott County reported 126 new cases Monday, for a total of 12,253 since the pandemic began.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,274 new cases. The state has confirmed a total of 245,256 cases, with 2,719 deaths.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported three deaths from COVID-19-related deaths Monday: a woman in her 90s; a woman in her 70s; and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been hospitalized. The number of deaths in the county now stands at 178.
Rock Island health officials reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,199. There are 74 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.
The Henry County Health Department reported the county's 21st COVID-19-related death Monday The individual was a woman in her 90s.
The Stark County Health Department reported its fifth and sixth COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The victims were a man in his 70s, and another man in his 80s.
Illinois health officials reported 8,691 new cases Monday, driving the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 796,264. The state has linked 13,343 deaths to the virus.
Illinois' death toll is troubling, and Gov. JB Pritzker pointed to other statistics while expressing concern COVID-19-related deaths will not abate soon.
From Saturday through Monday, Illinois reported another 372 deaths, an average of 124 each day over the three-day span. The death toll surpassed 13,000 since the pandemic began, rising to 13,343 among 796,264 cases.
Statewide in Illinois, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 10.3 percent Monday, the 15th straight day it has hovered between 10 and 11 percent.
“So far, we haven't seen our positivity rates start to creep back up, which is a good sign,” Pritzker said. “But we also haven't seen it substantially fall – not a good sign. It may be that our mitigations are working to offset the expected surge in cases. But we won't know that for sure for at least two more weeks.”
At the end of Sunday, 5,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois - an increase of 30 from the day prior. For the seven-day period ending Dec. 6, 5,484 people hospitalized each day on average. That’s a decrease of 461, or about 7.7 percent, from the week prior, the second week in a row the average decreased.
Approximately 28 percent of hospital beds remained open statewide, and Pritzker said COVID-19 hospitalizations are still 14 percent above spring highs.
In Iowa, there are 898 people hospitalized, with 200 of them in ICU, and 120 on ventilators. Hospitalization numbers were down in 24 hours, as were new admissions.
Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
