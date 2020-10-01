COVID-19 claims another life in Scott County, Katz critical of efforts to suppress virus

Scott County Health Department officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Thursday, raising the county's total to 29.
There were 38 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Scott County, pushing the total number of cases to 3,156.
In Rock Island, health officials said 40 new cases were confirmed Thursday. There have been 3,197 total cases in the county. The death toll remained at 85 and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms remained at 21.
Three area physicians talked about the dual challenges of the current pandemic and the prospect of seasonal flu during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz ended the briefing with criticism of the effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19.
"No place in the country has done a good enough job at trying to suppress COVID — with the exceptions of the some of the places hit hardest and earliest during the pandemic," Katz said. "And considering that Iowa has the fourth highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."
Katz was joined by Genesis Health System infectious disease physician Dr. Bharat Motwani and Dr. Daniel Arnold, a physician with UnityPoint Trinity.
All three spoke about the challenges of dealing with the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with the fact the viruses share some of the same symptoms, mainly fever, a cough, and respiratory distress.
Katz did say COVID-19 is far more dangerous than the flu.
"COVID-19 has a significantly higher mortality rate and significantly higher hospitalization rate," Katz said. "We are usually looking at a 1-in-1,000 death rate for flu. For COVID that number is five to eight times higher."
Katz pointed out COVID-19 can have a broader range of symptoms, like loss of smell and confusion. Arnold pointed out early in the pandemic not much flu testing was done along with COVID-19 testing. The testing for both will be more aggressive now.
For now, the tests for flu and COVID-19 are separate tests.
Motwani stressed the need for flu shots — to ease the possible burden on hospitals and for the general health of the community.
"The time to get a flu shot is now. As soon as possible."
Illinois health officials reported 2,166 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 295,440. A total of 8,696 deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa officials reported 1,178 new cases Thursday, putting the state's total of known COVID-19 infections at 90,007. A total of 1,360 people have died of COVID-19-related causes.
Local testing COVID-19 testing efforts are ramping up again of the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities.
A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend, Oct. 3 and 4.
Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.
Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.
Due to the demand for this service, there could be wait times. Please be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.
Testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.
Area health officials continue to stress the need for seasonal flu vaccines. Drive-through clinics have started through the Quad-Cities and nearby counties.
The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities “Flu Crew” will be at Modern Woodmen Park on Oct. 7 with free seasonal influenza vaccinations for elementary school children.
Free vaccinations will be available from 3-6 p.m. in the Florian Keen Parking Lot at Modern Woodmen Park. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken and students being vaccinated will not have to leave the vehicle.
Each child vaccinated will receive a ticket to an April game of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
To complete the vaccination consent form in advance, go to https://www.genesishealth.com/FluForm.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) remind area residents of three Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics for local residents in October.
The seasonal flu vaccinations will be available at these times and locations:
TOULON: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, Stark County High School, 418 S. Franklin St.
CAMBRIDGE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, Henry County Fairgrounds, 311 E. North St.
KEWANEE: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, Kewanee High School, 1211 E. 3rd St.
These drive-thru flu clinics are for adults only. For children’s flu vaccination, check with your healthcare provider or call the Department’s First Choice Healthcare Clinics for availability.
Flu shots will only be given on a “Drive-Thru” basis. No walk-ups will be permitted. Participants must be wear a mask and have working car windows.
Flu shots may be administered at no charge to those who have Medicare Part-B and some insurance plans. You must, however, bring your Medicare and insurance card with you in order to receive the shots. The cost of this year’s flu shot, for those paying cash, is $30.
