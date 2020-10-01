COVID-19 claims another life in Scott County, Katz critical of efforts to suppress virus

Scott County Health Department officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Thursday, raising the county's total to 29.

There were 38 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Scott County, pushing the total number of cases to 3,156.

In Rock Island, health officials said 40 new cases were confirmed Thursday. There have been 3,197 total cases in the county. The death toll remained at 85 and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms remained at 21.

Three area physicians talked about the dual challenges of the current pandemic and the prospect of seasonal flu during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.

Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz ended the briefing with criticism of the effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

"No place in the country has done a good enough job at trying to suppress COVID — with the exceptions of the some of the places hit hardest and earliest during the pandemic," Katz said. "And considering that Iowa has the fourth highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

Katz was joined by Genesis Health System infectious disease physician Dr. Bharat Motwani and Dr. Daniel Arnold, a physician with UnityPoint Trinity.