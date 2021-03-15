COVID-19 claims another life in the Quad-Cities, but the number of fully vaccinated now tops 34K

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County.

It was the third death linked to the virus since last Friday. Scott County's death toll is 218.

Rock Island County did not reported any deaths linked to the virus and its death count remained 305.

The Rock Island County Health Department updated its count of new cases, noting 44 since reporting last Friday. The county has confirmed 13,125 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven new cases in Scott County, increasing the total number of cases to 18,610.

Local vaccination rates

Vaccination numbers across the Quad-Cities were on the rise, as the health departments from Iowa and Illinois reported a combined 34,583 fully vaccinated individuals in Rock Island and Scott counties.

The Q-C has a vaccination rate of 10.9%.

Rock Island County counts 15,869 fully vaccinated residents, a rate of 11.08%.

Scott County has 18,665 residents fully vaccinated, a rate of 10.7%.