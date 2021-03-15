COVID-19 claims another life in the Quad-Cities, but the number of fully vaccinated now tops 34K

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19-related deaths in Scott County.
It was the third death linked to the virus since last Friday. Scott County's death toll is 218.
Rock Island County did not reported any deaths linked to the virus and its death count remained 305.
The Rock Island County Health Department updated its count of new cases, noting 44 since reporting last Friday. The county has confirmed 13,125 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven new cases in Scott County, increasing the total number of cases to 18,610.
Local vaccination rates
Vaccination numbers across the Quad-Cities were on the rise, as the health departments from Iowa and Illinois reported a combined 34,583 fully vaccinated individuals in Rock Island and Scott counties.
The Q-C has a vaccination rate of 10.9%.
Rock Island County counts 15,869 fully vaccinated residents, a rate of 11.08%.
Scott County has 18,665 residents fully vaccinated, a rate of 10.7%.
Scott County vaccination clinic
The Iowa Department of Public Health delivered extra allocation of 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Scott County Health Department this week.
A one-day vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 and will be held inside the former Sears department store at NorthPark Mall
Registration for this clinic opened Monday online and can be found here: http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov.
The clinic is for the following people:
- Individuals 65+ years of age
- Individuals with disabilities and their attendant care staff (includes family member if providing attendant care)
- Individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness
- Healthcare workers
- PreK-12th grade school staff, early childhood educators, childcare workers
Registration for this special clinic will only be available through the online link and tips for using the online scheduling system can be found here: https://www.scottcountyiowa.net/health/pub/COVID-19/resources/Guidance/For_Public-How_to_Schedule_A_Vaccine.pdf
The second dose of the vaccine administered during this clinic will be given in three weeks.
Daily vaccination clinic is Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department's weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been folded into the six-day-week clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan.
Appointments are required. To book one, go to the registration link at www.richd.org or the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page.
Adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 and are eligible for vaccination:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
COVID-19 numbers from Henry and Stark counties
The Henry and Stark County Health Department was notified of a COVID-19-linked death Monday. The person was a woman in her 90s who lived in Stark County.
A total of 23 deaths in Stark County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department said 4,385 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Henry County since the start of the pandemic. In the same span, Stark County has totaled 546 cases.