COVID-19 claims another life Monday, Rock Island County death toll reaches 90

COVID-19-related causes struck again, as Rock Island County officials confirmed yet another death Monday.

The latest victim was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized - marking the county's third death of a hospitalized patient in the last eight days. Two of those who died were in their 60s.

RICO's death toll since the start of the pandemic is 90.

Rock Island County health officials also reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total to 3,489. There are 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

Scott County's total of 3,608 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic puts the Quad-Cities' total at 7,097. The infection continued to rise in Scott County, as Iowa health officials confirmed 38 new infections.

Scott County's death toll remained 29.

COVID-19 infection continued to rise in both states, as Illinois officials announced 2,742 new cases Monday and Iowa officials confirmed 499. A total of 321,892 cases have been confirmed in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, while Iowa's case count now stands at 100,183, topping 100,000 for the first time.

COVID-19-related causes have been linked to 8,997 deaths in Illinois and 1,471 in Iowa.

