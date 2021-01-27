COVID-19 claims another Rock Island County resident

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday.
Health officials said a man in his 70s died at home. The number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is now 292.
Health officials said 51 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Rock Island County, bringing the total number to 12,087. There are 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
The Henry & Stark County Health Department updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, reporting 4,135 total cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic, 112 of which are active.
Henry County has reported 46 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Stark County confirmed 501 COVID-19 cases, with five active, and 19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Illinois health officials reported 3,751 new infections Wednesday, bringing the state's total case count to 1,112,181 since last March. The state has linked 18,964 deaths to the virus.
Scott County reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections Wednesday — 107. The new case count has fluctuated over the last two weeks, with totals as low as in the teens and as high as 120. Since the start of the pandemic, Scott County has recorded 16,032 positive cases and has linked 172 deaths to the virus.
Iowa reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state's total to 315,412. Iowa officials have traced 4,500 COVID-19-related deaths.
Second vaccine doses
Because the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited, many people have expressed concern about the availability of second doses.
- Last week Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said second doses are charted and set aside for people who have received first doses.
- In a news release, Rock Island County health officials said starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The health department will announce which brand will be available each Friday.
Rock Island County health officials stressed vaccine supply will determine the number of doses at each week’s first- or second-dose clinics. The registration link for all clinics is available at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available. County residents can find the registration link on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and website, richd.org.
Officials pointed out supply for the local clinics is dependent on supply from the state, and vaccine might not be available each week.
The CDC said last week that people have up to 42 days after their first dose to get their second dose, which is fortunate because it allows at least some protection to more people while not hurting the progress of people who have received their first dose.
Vaccine access expanded in Rock Island County
Hy-Vee stores in Milan, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis started vaccinations Wednesday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Eligible residents in Phase 1A (health care) and Phase 1B (people 65 and older and frontline essential workers) can register at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent.
Right now, Hy-Vee has the Moderna vaccine and said it would give either the first or second dose. It does not matter if you didn’t get your first Moderna dose with Hy-Vee.
The State of Illinois is also collaborating with Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. In Rock Island County, Walgreens on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline and Jewel-Oscos in Moline, East Moline and Silvis are participating.
Appointments are available online:
- Jewel Osco: www.albertsons.com/covidclinic
COVID-19 panel discussion
A panel discussion titled "COVID-19 vaccine: Is It Safe? Is It For Me" will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The discussion will be a Facebook Live event on WVIK FM's Facebook page and will feature Dr. Kit Ford of Agrow's House, Dr. Timi Olutade of UnityPoint-Trinity, Dr. Wanakee Carr of Genesis Health System and Roma Taylor of the Scott County Health Department.