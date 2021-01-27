COVID-19 claims another Rock Island County resident

Iowa reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, pushing the state's total to 315,412. Iowa officials have traced 4,500 COVID-19-related deaths.

Second vaccine doses

Because the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is limited, many people have expressed concern about the availability of second doses.

Last week Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said second doses are charted and set aside for people who have received first doses.

In a news release, Rock Island County health officials said starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The health department will announce which brand will be available each Friday.

Rock Island County health officials stressed vaccine supply will determine the number of doses at each week’s first- or second-dose clinics. The registration link for all clinics is available at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available. County residents can find the registration link on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and website, richd.org.

Officials pointed out supply for the local clinics is dependent on supply from the state, and vaccine might not be available each week.