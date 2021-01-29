COVID-19 claims five lives in the Quad-Cities, vaccination slots filling quickly at public clinics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As we expected, the demand for slots in our first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the 65-and-older population was extremely high," Barnes said. "The high demand on our website caused the site to experience technical difficulties. We worked quickly to use an alternative link to register individuals for slots in the clinic and notified the public of this new link via our local media, our Facebook page, and our email listserv where individuals have signed up to receive alerts."

Barnes confirmed the appointment slots filled very quickly.

"Monday's clinic is the first of many 65-and-older clinics to help vaccinate the thousands of 65-and-older individuals in our community," Barnes said. "As we get notified of upcoming vaccine supply allotments each week, we will work to schedule additional weekly clinics.

"We expect the demand for vaccine to far outweigh the supply for the upcoming weeks and it will take a number of weeks to have enough vaccine for our large 65-and-older community. As supply of vaccine increases, so will the slots to receive vaccines in Scott County.

The Scott County Health Department stressed additional Phase 1B 65-and-older vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.