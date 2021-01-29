COVID-19 claims five lives in the Quad-Cities, vaccination slots filling quickly at public clinics

The work week ended on a somber note Friday, as Quad-Cities public health officials confirmed the COVID-19-related deaths of five more people.
A total of 471 deaths have been linked to the virus in Scott and Rock Island counties since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination efforts, meanwhile, are slated to continue next week on both sides of the river.
The Scott County Health Department reported Friday morning all 500 slots available for the Monday, Feb. 1 vaccination clinic at NorthPark Mall in Davenport filled before 9 a.m. Friday.
The vaccine clinic in the mall's former Sears location is part of the roll-out of Phase1b vaccinations in Iowa and, for now, is limited to people 65 years old or older. Scott County public health officials did not report how many appointment slots, or vaccine doses, were available.
Vaccination appointment slots also are filling quickly in Rock Island. Health department officials reported that during Friday, Jan. 22's sign-up window 600 slots filled in four minutes.
Rock Island County's Phase1B vaccination clinic resumes Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan. The Tuesday, Jan. 26 clinic was postponed due to weather and all of the 600 individuals who originally signed up for that clinic had their appointments moved to Tuesday, Feb. 2. An additional 175 people were added to the day.
Q-C COVID-19 numbers
- The Scott County Health Department reported four COVID-19-related deaths Friday, raising the county's death toll from the start of the pandemic to 177. The COVID-19-related death of a man in his 50s was reported Friday by the Rock Island County Health Department. Rock Island County's death toll is 294.
- The counties reported a combined total of 94 new COVID-19 cases — 53 in Rock Island County and another 41 in Scott County.
- Rock Island County has confirmed a total of 12,165 total cases since March 2020, while Scott County has reported 16,122.
- The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 4,167 COVID-19 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic, and 502 in Stark County.
- Illinois public health officials reported 4,156 new infections Friday, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,120,528. The state has linked 19,138 deaths to the virus.
- Iowa public health officials confirmed 709 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed since last March to 317,391. The state has reported 4,577 COVID-19-related deaths.
Scott County vaccination news
Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes explained some of the challenges during Friday's sign-up for next Tuesday's vaccination clinic.
"As we expected, the demand for slots in our first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the 65-and-older population was extremely high," Barnes said. "The high demand on our website caused the site to experience technical difficulties. We worked quickly to use an alternative link to register individuals for slots in the clinic and notified the public of this new link via our local media, our Facebook page, and our email listserv where individuals have signed up to receive alerts."
Barnes confirmed the appointment slots filled very quickly.
"Monday's clinic is the first of many 65-and-older clinics to help vaccinate the thousands of 65-and-older individuals in our community," Barnes said. "As we get notified of upcoming vaccine supply allotments each week, we will work to schedule additional weekly clinics.
"We expect the demand for vaccine to far outweigh the supply for the upcoming weeks and it will take a number of weeks to have enough vaccine for our large 65-and-older community. As supply of vaccine increases, so will the slots to receive vaccines in Scott County.
The Scott County Health Department stressed additional Phase 1B 65-and-older vaccination clinics will be scheduled weekly, based on the vaccine supply available.
The Scott County Health Department asks individuals in the 65-and-older age group to register on Fridays for an appointment slot to attend Monday clinics at https://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov/.
The Scott County Health Department has partnered with the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) to assist in registering those seniors needing extra help registering for vaccinations. Seniors needing this assistance are asked to call CASI at (563) 386-7477.
Rock Island County vaccination news
The Rock Island County Health Department reiterated that after Tuesday's drive-thru clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan was postponed, all 600 people who registered for their slot will be vaccinated at the Feb. 2 clinic in the same time slot.
The Rock Island County health department received another allocation from the state, and added 175 slots to next week’s clinic. Rock Island County health officials expect to vaccinate 800 people between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The link to register for the additional 175 went live at 10 a.m. Friday on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and its website, richd.org. Signup Genius is utilized, and those signing up do not need to sign up for an account — just click a slot and put in your name and email address and click submit.
The Rock Island Health Department is working with a local social service agency to register Rock Island County residents who do not have access to a computer. Details are expected in a few weeks, health officials said.