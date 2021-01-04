COVID-19 claims nine more lives in the Quad-Cities

Quad-Cities health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
Eight were people living in Rock Island County, while Iowa health officials reported one death in Scott County.
Rock Island's COVID-19 death toll increased to 266.
The increase came on the same day Rock Island County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's total to 10,996 since the start of the pandemic.
Since March the virus has been linked to 153 deaths in Scott County. Health officials also reported 58 new cases, increasing the Scott County's total number of cases to 14,321.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, pushing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 285,414.
The virus-related death toll in Iowa is 3,392.
While new-case numbers have showed sharp increases and declines over the course of the last two weeks, Illinois has maintained its effort to test as many as possible.
The Rock Island Health Department announced a free COVID-19 testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9 at TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River St., Moline.
A social media post from the Rock Island Health Department later confirmed more free testing days at TaxSlayer Center, including Jan. 11, 16, 21, 22, 26 and 28. The free testing is available to any Illinois resident.
Positivity rates jumped in Henry and Stark counties, as health officials reported 3,736 COVID-19 cases in Henry County and another 469 in Stark County since the start of the pandemic. The latest seven-day rolling test positivity rate is 9.8% for Henry County and 10.3% for Stark County.
Health officials in Henry County reported another COVID-related death Monday, its 40th since the start of the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,059 new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the state's total to 984,880 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials have linked 16,834 deaths to the virus.
Genesis Health System reported 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations — 27 in Davenport, 11 in Silvis, one in Aledo, and one in DeWitt.
Since the start of the pandemic, Genesis has performed 66,775 tests that returned 8,946 positive cases — a positivity rate of 13.40%. Over the last seven days Genesis has conducted 1,659 tests that returned 262 positives cases — a seven-day positivity rate of 15.7%.
UnityPoint-Trinity reported a COVID-19 patient count of 51 Monday, including 14 in ICUs.
The hospital capacity utilized in Rock Island stands at 76%, while Bettendorf is at 45%. Trinity's regional ICU operating capacity is at 39%.
Trinity reported a 27.21% positivity rate for the month of December and a rate of 24.44% in the last seven days.
While area hospitals have seen a decline in COVID-19 patients, long-term care facilities in Rock Island County are still struggling with the virus and its impact on patients.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday 16 of 28 reporting long-term care facilities in Rock Island County have open COVID-19 cases.
A deeper look shows 19 of the 28 reporting facilities have at least one COVID-19 death — and a total of 151 residents have died of from causes linked to the virus.
While Iowa officials count the total number of deaths in long-term care facilities, it does not provide the death tolls at the county level. According to the state, Scott County long-term care facilities have reported 115 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. The state also reported six active cases in the last 14 days.