COVID-19 claims nine more lives in the Quad-Cities

Quad-Cities health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Monday.

Eight were people living in Rock Island County, while Iowa health officials reported one death in Scott County.

Rock Island's COVID-19 death toll increased to 266.

The increase came on the same day Rock Island County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's total to 10,996 since the start of the pandemic.

Since March the virus has been linked to 153 deaths in Scott County. Health officials also reported 58 new cases, increasing the Scott County's total number of cases to 14,321.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, pushing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 285,414.

The virus-related death toll in Iowa is 3,392.

While new-case numbers have showed sharp increases and declines over the course of the last two weeks, Illinois has maintained its effort to test as many as possible.

The Rock Island Health Department announced a free COVID-19 testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9 at TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River St., Moline.