COVID-19 claims one in Quad-Cities while hospitalizations, positivity rates remain high

Recent COVID-19 numbers tell a story — and local public health officials wonder if residents of the Quad-Cities are listening.

Last week and again early this week, both Nita Ludwig of the Rock Island Health Department and Amy Thoreson of the Scott County Health Department warned of rising new-case counts, test positivity rates, and hospitalizations.

Thoreson and Ludwig reminded residents when those numbers rise, death follows.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a COVID-19 related death Thursday in Scott County, increasing the number of deaths linked to the virus to 227.

Rock Island County's virus-related death toll remained 307.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

New cases clearly are on the rise, as Scott County reported 117 and Rock Island County reported another 47.

The crucial test positivity rates reflect the rise in new cases. Scott County has been between 9% and 11% this week, settling at 10% Thursday. That rate is more than twice the 4.8% percentage point rate throughout all of Iowa.