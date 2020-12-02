COVID-19 claims six in Rock Island County, positive cases rise dramatically in Scott County

The stark reality of COVID-19 infection remains in the Quad-Cities, as Wednesday marked the third time this week health officials announced multiple deaths linked to the virus.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19. Scott County did not report a death. The Quad-Cities' death toll is 244, 157 in Rock Island County and 87 in Scott County.

Over the course of the first three days of the week, Rock Island County has reported 16 deaths, which includes deaths during last week's Thanksgiving holiday. Scott County reported two deaths the first two days of this week.

The COVID-19-related victims reported Wednesday were: a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s, all of whom had been in a long-term care facility; a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s, both of whom had been hospitalized; and a woman in her 70s who died at home.

Rock Island health officials reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 8,638. There are 68 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County Health Department announced a temporary testing site will return to the county three times this month: Dec. 5 and 6; Dec. 15 and 16; and Dec. 26 and 27.