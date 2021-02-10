COVID-19 claims the lives of 6 Quad-City residents, Rock Island County vaccination rate rises

The grim reality of pandemic reared its head Wednesday, as local health officials reported the COVID-19-related deaths of six Quad-Cities' residents.
Rock Island County passed the 300-death threshold with three deaths Wednesday. Those county residents were two men in their 70s who had been hospitalized, as well as a man in his 40s who died at home. Rock Island County's death toll is 301.
Scott County's total deaths since the start of the pandemic increased to 194 with three deaths reported Wednesday. The county does not release further information.
Local vaccination rates
The vaccination rate in Rock Island County rose sharply this week and now stands at 1.86% — 2,672 residents fully vaccinated out of the county population of 143,477.
At the start of last week, Rock Island County's vaccination rate was 0.96%. A total of 327,413 Illinois residents have completed the two-dose vaccination cycle — a rate of 2.57%.
According to statistics released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, 12,600 total doses have been administered in Rock Island County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 3,504 Scott County residents have completed the two-dose vaccination cycle. That's a rate of 2.02%.
All told, Scott County public and private health care workers have initiated 10,602 vaccinations — the fourth-highest in the state behind Polk, Johnson, and Linn counties.
Illinois vaccination news
According to a media release from the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, state health officials are forming plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on Feb 25 to people who have co-morbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC. In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities.
The news release credited an increase in vaccine supply from the federal level, and two other factors:
- The White House is launching a new Community Health Center vaccination program to direct additional vaccine to locations around the country that serve the hardest-hit populations.
- The FDA is scheduled to meet to review the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a one-dose vaccine that does not require extreme cold storage and provided 100% protection against hospitalization and death in its clinical trial. The review will be conducted Feb. 26 and the company claims it’s on track to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by the end of June.
According to Wednesday news release, the Pritzker administration will begin working with local health departments and other providers across the state to include these additional higher-risk individuals into their community vaccination plans in the weeks ahead. Those health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to the Feb. 25 statewide expansion date will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and Illinois Department of Public Health.
This expansion applies to individuals ages 16 or older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.
Illinois is using CDC's guiding framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition once Phase 1B expands Feb. 25.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said this list is subject to change as guidance evolves and the list does not reflect an order of priority: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart condition, immuno-compromised state from a solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease.
Scott County vaccination news
Beginning this week, all vaccine for the ages 65-or-older priority group in Scott County will be provided by three community-wide health systems: Genesis, UnityPoint Health–Trinity and Community Health Care, Inc.
According to Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers, putting the vaccination of seniors in the hands of private care providers has a number of benefits, including:
- Providers have existing processes in place to give vaccine because of their experience in the Phase 1A health care worker immunizations.
- Patients and their contact information already exist within these systems and scheduling for appointments is already included in how they do business.
- Providers have relationships with their patients and are a trusted resource for health information and services.
- It will eliminate the need for people to only be able to access vaccine through a computer-based system, which is especially challenging for many in this 65-plus priority group.
Rivers addressed the issue of those seniors without a medical provider or who are not part of one of the three private-care providers.
According to Rivers, seniors who do not have a provider, or a provider who is not a member of the three health systems can contact CASI at 563-386-7477 to get connected to the new vaccination process. Seniors who have already called CASI for assistance do not need to call again. CASI will be in contact regarding next steps.
Rock Island County vaccination news
Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced a change in the time people will sign up online to get their second dose at the Feb. 16 clinic.
Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 will be eligible to register this Thursday, Feb. 11, for their second doses. The link for second doses will go live on the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.
COVID-19, by the numbers
Once again, the number of new COVID-19 cases remained low, as Rock Island County officials reported 31 cases Wednesday, raising the county's total case count to 12,511. Scott County reported 46 new cases and has now confirmed a total of 16, 591 cases.
Illinois health officials reported 2,825 new cases, putting the state's total number of cases at 1,152,995. A total of 19,739 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Illinois.
Iowa health officials reported 999 new cases Wednesday, as the number of cases confirmed since the start of pandemic increased to 326, 575. A total of 5,174 deaths have been traced to the virus.