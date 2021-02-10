COVID-19 claims the lives of 6 Quad-City residents, Rock Island County vaccination rate rises

Rivers addressed the issue of those seniors without a medical provider or who are not part of one of the three private-care providers.

According to Rivers, seniors who do not have a provider, or a provider who is not a member of the three health systems can contact CASI at 563-386-7477 to get connected to the new vaccination process. Seniors who have already called CASI for assistance do not need to call again. CASI will be in contact regarding next steps.

Rock Island County vaccination news

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig announced a change in the time people will sign up online to get their second dose at the Feb. 16 clinic.

Residents who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Jan. 19 will be eligible to register this Thursday, Feb. 11, for their second doses. The link for second doses will go live on the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page and website at 10 a.m. Thursday. It will remain open until 3 p.m. that day or until all slots are filled.

COVID-19, by the numbers