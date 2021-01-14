COVID-19 claims three lives in Scott County, 1B vaccination in Iowa will move "quite slowly"

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Scott County, and a county health official said vaccinations on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities will proceed at a "slow pace."
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said Iowa was expected to move to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Feb. 1 — but cautioned against expecting everyone over the age of 75, essential workers, teachers, first responders, public safety officers or residents and staff of group homes to be vaccinated all at once.
"Iowa and Scott County are receiving low numbers of vaccines, and vaccinations throughout the state and Scott County will move quite slowly," Rivers said Thursday during the Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.
Rivers added there is no guarantee 1B vaccinations will start immediately on Feb. 1. He stressed a primary difference between Iowa and Illinois — noting he does not expect Iowa to lower the age of 1B vaccinations to 65, the standard Illinois moved to last week.
He also noted many of the "essential workers" in 1B will be production workers who are deemed to not have the ability to social distance while working, like those who work in food production or in larger group settings.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 5,136 vaccinations in Scott County, including 4,064 residents. Of those vaccinations, 682 people have completed the two-shot cycle, including 543 county residents.
Scott County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 15,168. The county's death toll increased to 161 with Thursday's three reported deaths.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number to 11,521. There are are 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths of Rock Island County residents remained 281.
On the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,763 people had started the vaccination process, and 497 people had completed the two-dose cycle.
The vaccination numbers reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health, however, will lag behind what is reported locally. During Thursday's press briefing, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig explained there are roughly 8,000 health care workers in the county and 60%, or 4,800, received the first dose of the vaccine. Roughly 1,000 of those workers received a second dose.
Since moving further into the 1A Phase, the Rock Island Health Department has vaccinated close to 500 residents and staff in long-term care facilities and health workers outside the hospital system.
Ludwig said Phase 1B vaccinations would start next week.
While the number of new cases throughout the Q-C remained low to the number of infections recorded in previous three months, hospitalizations have leveled off after seeing COVID-19 patient counts over 50 in both Genesis and UnityPoint Health-Trinity.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms Thursday, including 11 in ICU.
For Trinity, hospital capacity in Rock Island is 83%, while in Davenport it's at 63%. Trinity's regional ICU capacity was 53% as of Wednesday, Jan. 6 — down from a high of 93% in mid-December.
Trinity's testing positivity rate remained high. The seven-day average was 30.36% through Thursday, while December's testing positivity rate was 29.41%.
Genesis Health System reported 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, which included 27 patients in Davenport, nine in Silvis, two in Aledo, and one each in Jackson County and DeWitt.
The seven-day testing positivity rate at Genesis is 11.4% — 201 positive returns from 1,759 tests.