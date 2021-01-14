COVID-19 claims three lives in Scott County, 1B vaccination in Iowa will move "quite slowly"

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Scott County, and a county health official said vaccinations on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities will proceed at a "slow pace."

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said Iowa was expected to move to Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule Feb. 1 — but cautioned against expecting everyone over the age of 75, essential workers, teachers, first responders, public safety officers or residents and staff of group homes to be vaccinated all at once.

"Iowa and Scott County are receiving low numbers of vaccines, and vaccinations throughout the state and Scott County will move quite slowly," Rivers said Thursday during the Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.

Rivers added there is no guarantee 1B vaccinations will start immediately on Feb. 1. He stressed a primary difference between Iowa and Illinois — noting he does not expect Iowa to lower the age of 1B vaccinations to 65, the standard Illinois moved to last week.

He also noted many of the "essential workers" in 1B will be production workers who are deemed to not have the ability to social distance while working, like those who work in food production or in larger group settings.