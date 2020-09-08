COVID-19 claims three more in Rock Island County, River Bend Foodbank setting distribution records

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 71 since the start of the pandemic. Those deaths included a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these people,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “To help keep all of us as safe as possible, please continue follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently.”

In addition, the health department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,556. Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

“Two cases today are associated with the outbreak at the prison in East Moline, which means that 24 more people living in our community became infected with COVID-19,” Ludwig said. “The prison has reported dozens of cases in the last few days, but the total number associated with the prison accounts for only about 10 percent of the cases in Rock Island County. Overall community spread remains a larger issue.”