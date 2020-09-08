COVID-19 claims three more in Rock Island County, River Bend Foodbank setting distribution records

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three more deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 71 since the start of the pandemic. Those deaths included a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized, and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility.
“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these people,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “To help keep all of us as safe as possible, please continue follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently.”
In addition, the health department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,556. Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
“Two cases today are associated with the outbreak at the prison in East Moline, which means that 24 more people living in our community became infected with COVID-19,” Ludwig said. “The prison has reported dozens of cases in the last few days, but the total number associated with the prison accounts for only about 10 percent of the cases in Rock Island County. Overall community spread remains a larger issue.”
The Scott County Health Department added two additional deaths from the weekend, with its death toll now at 23.
Tuesday’s press briefing centered on the River Bend Foodbank with president and CEO Mike Miller delivering some alarming statistics.
Among them are:
- The foodbank has reached its highest level of food insecurity (people not having enough food) ever in its history of serving 23 counties in this community, a more than 50% increase over the Great Recession number, including a peak of almost 160,000, more than the peak of 141,000 in 2009.
- The foodbank set new monthly distribution records in April, May, June and July. Miller fears the only reason it didn't in August was the Aug. 10 derecho and its effects. Still the foodbank averaged more than 2 million meals per month during those four months and a record of 2.3 million meals in July.
“We are almost keeping up with the increased need despite the obstacles,” Miller said.
“To put that in perspective, in our 38-year history, our first one-million meal month was in August of 2016,” he said. “And our first two-million meal month was just this past June.”
Miller also said that the pandemic has resulted in River Bend Foodbank experiencing a triple threat of factors affecting its work, including:
- Increased demand.
- An interrupted food supply chain, which has resulted in it purchasing more food than usual, significantly impacting cost.
- Inhibited operational methods with social distancing, no contact, food distribution and limited opportunities for volunteers.
Volunteer opportunities at the foodbank and opportunities to donate can be found at https://riverbendfoodbank.org.
Miller did note that donations helped purchase a 150 killowatt natural gas generator a few years ago that helped save over a quarter-million dollars worth of food in its coolers and freezers.
"So the generator more than paid for itself several times over," Miller said. The foodbank was only without power for 20 seconds. "And we were able to continue service to people in need."
In other COVID-19 related statistics, the Henry and Stark County Health Department announced a cumulative total of 539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County and 40 confirmed cases in Stark County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including seven additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 1 – September 7 is 4.0%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 31,363 specimens for a total of 4,478,710. As of Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
