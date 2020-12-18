 Skip to main content
COVID-19 claims three more lives as Q-C death toll reaches 338
COVID-19 UPDATE

The Rock Island Health Department reported three COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

All of the victims --two women in their 90s and a woman in her 80s --were residents in long-term care facilities. They are part of a troubling trend that started in the early months of the pandemic.

There are a total of 123 virus-linked deaths in long-term care facilities in Rock Island County. That's 58.6% of the county's death toll since the start of the pandemic.

According to reporting from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 16 of the 27 long-term care facilities in Rock Island County have active COVID-19 cases.

Rock Island County's death toll is 210 since the start of the pandemic and health officials reported 60 new COVID-19 cases Friday. All told, 10,096 cases have been confirmed since March.

Health officials in Rock Island also reported 56 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.

New-case counts remained high in Illinois, as public health officials reported 7,377 cases Friday, driving the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 886,805. Since March, 15,015 deaths have been linked to virus.

Scott County health officials reported 103 new cases Friday, increasing the total number of cases to 13,337 since March. All told, 128 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Iowa health officials reported 2,163 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 264,707. Officials have linked 3,451 deaths to the virus.

Concerned about COVID-19?

