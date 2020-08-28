COVID-19 claims two in RICO, Henry County cases more than double in August

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths, while Henry County health officials warned residents of "increased risk of infection" as positive tests are spiking.
Rock Island County Health officials said a woman in her 60s was hospitalized and a man in his 80s living in a long-term care facility are the latest to die of COVID-19-related causes. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is 59 as of Friday.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,138. There are 15 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County, an increase of two since Thursday
Henry County health officials confirmed Friday that Rock Island County's eastern neighbor is in the midst of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. As of Aug. 27 the county has confirmed 422 positive cases, a startling increase of 214 cases since Aug. 3.
Henry County's COVID-19 risk metrics have been moved to "orange," indicating warning signs of an increased risk of infection.
A news release from Henry County health officials said " ... these metrics are intended to be used for local level awareness for each county’s progress during Phase 4 and will help local leaders, businesses, local health departments, and the public make informed decisions and promote healthy behaviors.
Henry County’s weekly positivity rate stands today at 8.2%, just over the state’s 8% metric trigger mark.
“It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading," Henry County Public Health Administrator Duane Stevens said. "Henry County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”
Stevens added a word of warning for Henry County residents.
“We have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers," Stevens said. "Contact tracing staff members have noted that they are often challenged in their efforts by some cases not being honest in disclosing all their close contacts."
Henry County health officials noted a high percentage of Henry County cases identified in those 29 years old and younger.
Illinois health officials reported 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 229,483. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 7,997.
Scott County health officials reported 41 new confirmed infections, putting the total at 2,135. The death remained at 19.
Iowa officials reported 2,647 new cases, for a total of 62,349. Virus-related causes have claimed the lives of 1,095 in the state.
