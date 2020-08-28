COVID-19 claims two in RICO, Henry County cases more than double in August

Henry County’s weekly positivity rate stands today at 8.2%, just over the state’s 8% metric trigger mark.

“It is important our area understand how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading," Henry County Public Health Administrator Duane Stevens said. "Henry County is experiencing community spread of the virus, meaning that some people testing positive for COVID-19 are not able to pinpoint when or where they may have become infected. This is happening all over the county, not one particular area or town.”

Stevens added a word of warning for Henry County residents.

“We have seen instances of general masking non-compliance by some individuals, businesses, and groups in congregate settings which can lead our current infection numbers," Stevens said. "Contact tracing staff members have noted that they are often challenged in their efforts by some cases not being honest in disclosing all their close contacts."

Henry County health officials noted a high percentage of Henry County cases identified in those 29 years old and younger.

Illinois health officials reported 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 229,483. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 7,997.