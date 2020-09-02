COVID-19 claims two more in Rock Island County, death toll now 65

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19-related causes Wednesday.

Health officials said the latest to succumb were a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is 65.

The latest updated death toll comes on the heels of news that 31 people in Rock Island County are believed to have died of COVID-19-related causes in August. In the first five months of the pandemic — from March through July — 32 people are believed to have died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these patients,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “To keep everyone as safe as possible, we all must follow public health guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between us and others and washing our hands frequently.”

The Rock Island Health Department said there were 24 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number to 2,290. There are 14 patients hospitalized.