COVID-19 claims two more lives in Rock Island County, Quad-City infections at 15,570 since March

Officials from the Rock Island Health Department reported two more deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday.

The latest victims where a man in his 50s who died at home and a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital. The death toll in Rock Island County is 117.

The Rock Island Health Department reported 169 new positive tests Monday, putting the county's total number of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic at 6,878.

A total of 15,570 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Quad-Cities area since the start of the pandemic, as Iowa health officials reported 86 new cases in Scott County.

A total of 8,692 cases have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. The county's death toll remained 58.

As new COVID-19 cases rapidly escalate across the country, health officials are once again warning of increased risks to people incarcerated in jails and prisons. So far, local jails have not reported widespread outbreaks among inmates.

The Scott County Jail reported a total of three inmates with infections since the start of the pandemic. Officials at the Rock Island County jail reported one inmate positive for COVID-19.