COVID-19 claims two more lives in Rock Island County, Quad-City infections at 15,570 since March

Officials from the Rock Island Health Department reported two more deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday.
The latest victims where a man in his 50s who died at home and a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital. The death toll in Rock Island County is 117.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 169 new positive tests Monday, putting the county's total number of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic at 6,878.
A total of 15,570 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Quad-Cities area since the start of the pandemic, as Iowa health officials reported 86 new cases in Scott County.
A total of 8,692 cases have been confirmed in Scott County since the start of the pandemic. The county's death toll remained 58.
As new COVID-19 cases rapidly escalate across the country, health officials are once again warning of increased risks to people incarcerated in jails and prisons. So far, local jails have not reported widespread outbreaks among inmates.
The Scott County Jail reported a total of three inmates with infections since the start of the pandemic. Officials at the Rock Island County jail reported one inmate positive for COVID-19.
But both jails reported an increase of staffers testing positive for the virus.
Scott County Jail officials said they have seen "approximately a dozen positive cases in the last two weeks" in the sheriff's department, which includes clerks, corrections officers, deputies and bailiffs. The Rock Island County Jail reported it has "less than 15" staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, East Moline Correctional Center 44 staff members had confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 have recovered. The prison said 342 inmates tested positive and 341 have recovered.
Illinois Department of Corrections oversees 41 prisons in the state.
It said 1,909 prison staffers throughout the prison system tested positive for the virus and 1,329 have recovered and 3,258 inmates tested positive and 2,514 have recovered.
The United States Prison in Thomson received some attention last week, as members of the AFGE Local 4070 Council of Prison Local 33 raised concerns about COVID-19 infections and the size of the staff.
The Federal Bureau of Prison reports 115 inmates and 14 staff are positive for COVID-19 in Thomson. According to the BOP, 228 inmates and 52 staffers are considered recovered.
The BOP oversees 139,500 inmates throughout the country and employs 36,000 staff. Last week, the BOP reported 3,336 inmates and 1,078 staff with COVID-19 infections.
The BOP also reported 17,685 inmates and 1,638 staff have recovered from the virus.
All told, 15% of inmates — 21,021 of 139,500 — have contracted the virus while in federal custody. According to the BOP, 140 inmates and two staffers have died from COVID-19-related causes.
On Monday, Illinois officials reported 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 585,248 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 10,779 have been linked to the virus.
Hours before Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered Monday's address to the state, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced its seeking assistance with case investigation and contact tracing to address the increase of COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, "Due to the exponential increase in case volume, the state needs additional resources, which require an emergency procurement to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigation."
Iowa reported 3,647 new cases Monday, with 188,332 cases since the start of the pandemic. Officials linked 1,991 deaths to the virus.
