COVID-19 continues surge in Q-C: 263 new cases, two more deaths

As COVID-19 infection numbers hit record highs again in the Quad-Cities — with 263 new cases in a single day —the virus was linked to two more deaths.
The death toll in Scott County increased to 43 Friday as health officials reported one person dead of COVID-19-related causes. Rock Island County officials also reported one death Friday — a woman in her 90s who was at home.
The virus is linked to 102 deaths in Rock Island.
Scott County saw an explosion in new cases, as health officials confirmed 150 infections Friday, raising the county's total to 4,981 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. The county passed the 4,000-mark Oct. 19.
Scott County's case increase mirrors Iowa, where health officials reported 2,710 Friday, raising the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 124,944. A total of 1,706 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Rock Island County's COVID-19 numbers were just as stark. Health officials confirmed 113 new cases, increasing the county's case count to 4,477 since the start of the pandemic.
Crucially, 32 people are hospitalized Friday in Rock Island County — an increase of seven over the previous day. The highest number of hospitalizations in the county is 33, reached Oct. 20.
Local health officials continued to warn residents about how the virus is spreading.
“This by far is the largest number of cases we have reported in one day. The highest number previously was 67 set on Sept. 7,” Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “Social gatherings are driving our recent surge in cases. You might feel like a gathering of friends without masks or social distancing is safe because you know everyone, but it is not. Anybody in your gathering could be transmitting the virus to everyone.
Support Local Journalism
“The only tools we have to fight COVID-19 are wearing a mask, keeping six feet between you and others, and frequently washing your hands — even when you are with friends and extended family. It’s that simple.”
Rock Island County remained in warning status under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, which indicates an increased risk of the virus. The warning status was for the week ending Oct. 24.
Rock Island County's positivity rate is 10.7 percent. and is part of Region 2, which has a positivity rate of 8.0. Region 2 is the only region of the state’s 11 that has not gone into mitigation measures outlined in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.
A region goes into mitigation if there are three consecutive days greater than or equal to an 8 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average or there is an increasing number of cases with a decreasing number of hospital beds available.
Mitigations that could come to Region 2 include suspended inside restaurant dining and bar service, as well as a reduction of gathering capacity to 25 guests or 25% of the room capacity.
Illinois health officials reported a staggering 6,943 new infections, pushing the state over 400,000 cases for the first time. There are now 402,401 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. So far, 9,711 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
As the positive case count climbs throughout Illinois, the Rock Island Health Department announced a temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1.
Testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. Photo identification is required. Testing is available at no cost to the individual.
Test Iowa has moved its test site to the former Sear's Automotive building at NorthPark Mall. It was moved to an enclosed drive-in location for winterization.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.