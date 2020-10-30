COVID-19 continues surge in Q-C: 263 new cases, two more deaths

Local health officials continued to warn residents about how the virus is spreading.

“This by far is the largest number of cases we have reported in one day. The highest number previously was 67 set on Sept. 7,” Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “Social gatherings are driving our recent surge in cases. You might feel like a gathering of friends without masks or social distancing is safe because you know everyone, but it is not. Anybody in your gathering could be transmitting the virus to everyone.

“The only tools we have to fight COVID-19 are wearing a mask, keeping six feet between you and others, and frequently washing your hands — even when you are with friends and extended family. It’s that simple.”

Rock Island County remained in warning status under the Illinois Department of Public Health’s county-level COVID-19 risk metrics, which indicates an increased risk of the virus. The warning status was for the week ending Oct. 24.

Rock Island County's positivity rate is 10.7 percent. and is part of Region 2, which has a positivity rate of 8.0. Region 2 is the only region of the state’s 11 that has not gone into mitigation measures outlined in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.